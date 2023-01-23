Oilers Acquire Skilled Forward Tag Bertuzzi in Trade

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the acquisition of Tag Bertuzzi from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Jimmy Soper.

Bertuzzi, 21, comes to the Oilers in his rookie season, posting 19 points (8G, 11A) in 28 games. Bertuzzi also appeared in one game with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL earlier this season and added a pair of assists at the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to turning pro, the Vancouver, British Columbia native posted 112 points (53G, 59A) in 191 OHL games split among Flint, Hamilton Guelph.

The 6'1, 220 lbs. forward is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi, who played in 1159 NHL games with the Islanders, Panthers, Red Wings, Flames, Ducks and Canucks.

Soper, 27, has 77 points (32G, 45A) in 136 ECHL games with Greenville and Tulsa. Prior to his time in the ECHL, the Waterloo, Ontario native played 115 games in the SPHL and 24 games in the FHL.

The Oilers head down to the Lone Star State next week, squaring off against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:05 p.m.

