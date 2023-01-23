Walleye Weekly

Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa

Overall Record: 20-14-4-1, 3rd Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 20 at Iowa (6-1 Win)

January 21 at Iowa (5-0 Win)

January 22 at Iowa (5-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 27 at Kalamazoo at 7:05 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 28 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 29 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Getting in done in Iowa: Toledo found its offense in a big way over three games in the heartland as they outscored Iowa 16 to 2. Friday night, the Walleye scored three times in the second period to run away in a 6-1 win. Saturday night it was a three goal first period that propelled Toledo to a 5-0 victory. To round out the weekend, John Lethemon posted 44 saves in a 5-1 win. The Walleye are now 9-1-2 all-time against Iowa.

Goaltending leaders: In his 25th appearance for Toledo, rookie netminder and Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa recorded his first professional shutout in a 23-save game Saturday. His running mate John Lethemon allowed just two goals in two starts this weekend racking up 71 saves. Lethemon and Cossa combined to shut out the Heartlanders between the two goals they allowed from the first period on Friday night until the third period on Sunday (151 minutes and 5 seconds).

There is time for a first: Forward Conlan Keenan scored three times in Sunday's 5-1 victory in Iowa for his first-ever professional hat trick. For Keenan it comes in his 138th professional contest. It is also the second three goal game picked up by a Walleye player this season after Gordie Green did it January 7 at Fort Wayne.

Continuing the roll: Forward Trenton Bliss picked up at least one point in all three games this past week and pushed his point streak out to eleven games, the longest for a Walleye player this year. During this stretch, the first year forward has collected four goals and 11 assists. Mitchell Heard is also on a streak with a point in ten straight games (5G, 11A), while Gordie Green has ten goals and five assists in 10 January games.

Climbing up the division: The Walleye have taken eight of their last eleven games against Central Division foes. This has them sitting comfortably in third place, just three points behind Cincinnati for second. The Walleye are on their best stretch of the season winning 8 of the 10 games played in the month of January.

Back at the Huntington: After a Friday night trip to Kalamazoo, the Walleye will be back at the Huntington Center for the weekend. Saturday night they will host Kalamazoo while Cincinnati comes calling on Sunday. Toledo has a record of 3-3-1 vs. the KWings this year and is 4-3-1 against Cincinnati.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Heard (1 goal - 6 assists = 7 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .973 save %)

