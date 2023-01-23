Admirals Sign Ian White to Standard Player Contract

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract.

White, 38, joins the Admirals after starting the season with the FPHL's Motor City Rockets where he posted 19 points in 25 games.

The Manitoba native began his professional career in 2004 when he played in eight games with the AHL's St. John's Maple Leafs after concluding his WHL career in Swift Current. White would go on the play 78 games the next season with St. John's posting 26 points which was second best amongst defensemen. The next season, he made his way to the National Hockey League where he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs. White would spend the next eight seasons in the NHL suiting up for the Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, and Detroit Red Wings.

Throughout his NHL career, White has played a total of 503 games and registered 179 points (45g, 134a) along with a +46 rating.

