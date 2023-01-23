Thunder Announces Pucks N' Pups, Gold as Ice Game for February 18

January 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce several new promotions that will take place on Saturday, February 18 when the Thunder host the Tulsa Oilers.

The night will be loaded with plenty of fun activities for the whole family. We are welcoming back Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress, featuring appearances by Chase and Marshall. They will be on the concourse taking pictures with the fans. The team will be wearing a special Paw Patrol-themed uniform.

Grab your furry friend and join us for our first-ever Pucks 'N Pups Night, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill and Happy Tails Pet Bakery. The first 150 dogs in attendance will receive special giveaway items, courtesy of Beauties & Beasts and Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill.

There will be dog concession stands on the concourse behind sections 109 through 111, including water station, "pup cups", a puppy kissing booth adoption site from Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue, Happy Tails Pet Bakery, the Official Dog Treat of the Wichita Thunder and more.

All dog ticket proceeds benefit Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue and the Kansas Humane Society.

To learn more about how to buy tickets and the rules and regulations for the night, click here.

Saturday, February 18 is the return of the Gold As Ice Benefit game which takes place starting at 5 p.m. Gold As Ice will help benefit Eileen Vazquez, a three-year-old who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia in July.

"We're very excited for our 4th Annual Gold as Ice Game to benefit Eileen," stated Jacob Noble, organizer of the Gold As Ice Game . "She was diagnosed with Leukemia this past July. Leukemia is a broad term for cancers of the blood cells. The type of leukemia depends on the type of blood cell that becomes cancerous and whether it grows quickly or slowly. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children younger than 15. Eileen loves Minnie Mouse, Bluey, Dinosaurs, and Jack and Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas and here soon, she will love Hockey as well!"

Tickets start at just $18 and gets you into both games by using the code GOLD1. The proceeds of ticket sales for the Gold As Ice benefit game to Eileen and her family.

Finally, February 18 is another Scout Night. Tickets are just $15, which comes a scout patch. For $35, you can get a ticket to the game, a special scout jersey and a scout patch.

Wichita heads on the road this week for the next three to face Idaho starting on Wednesday night.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online , at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.