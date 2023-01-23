ECHL Transactions - January 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 23, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Mackenzie Dwyer, D

Carson Vance, D

Indy:

Bryan Etter, D

Norfolk:

Jake Hamilton, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Ryczek, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Abbotsford (a.m.)

Indy:

Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Add Carson Rose, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford

Kansas City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Eduards Tralmaks, F recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Delete Keenan Suthers, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Ian White, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F traded to Tulsa

Savannah:

Add Nick Tuzzolino, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

South Carolina:

Add Mario Culina, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Olivier Ouellet, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Norfolk

