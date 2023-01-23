ECHL Transactions - January 23
January 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 23, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Mackenzie Dwyer, D
Carson Vance, D
Indy:
Bryan Etter, D
Norfolk:
Jake Hamilton, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Ryczek, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Abbotsford (a.m.)
Indy:
Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Add Carson Rose, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford
Kansas City:
Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Eduards Tralmaks, F recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Delete Keenan Suthers, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Ian White, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F traded to Tulsa
Savannah:
Add Nick Tuzzolino, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
South Carolina:
Add Mario Culina, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Olivier Ouellet, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Norfolk
