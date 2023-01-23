Rabbits Report: NASCAR Night Is Here
January 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
START YOUR ENGINES! Race to The Well on Saturday night for NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services!
Feel the thunder as the Rabbits wear special NASCAR fire suit-inspired jerseys!
Catch the Pregame Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage beginning at 5pm to take a seat in the Official NASCAR eSimulator, check out the pregame car show, and more!
Plus meet NASCAR drivers and local racing stars before puck drop!
The day gets started with the Palmetto Bowl on Ice, as Clemson and South Carolina drop the puck at 2pm. Doors open at 1:30pm. Fans with tickets to NASCAR Night may use that ticket for admission to both games.
Before puck drop, make sure to stop by and meet NASCAR drivers on the concourse beginning at 6pm!
Drivers in attendance
Corey LaJoie
Ty Dillon
Landon Cassill
Josh Williams
Cole Custer
Josh Bilicki
Matt Mills
Ryan Ellis
Stefan Parsons
Ryan Vargas
Bryant Barnhill
Chris Ferguson
*subject to change
Gear up for NASCAR Night with this limited edition Swamp Rabbits/NASCAR collaboration!
For just $45, snag your NASCAR Night snapback and your ticket to the game!
WEDNESDAY NIGHT! The Rabbits return home for Waggin' Wednesday presented by the Noble Dog Hotel! Bring your four-legged friend to help BARK the Rabbits to victory!
Plus, sign up for a chance for your dog to take part in our Small Dog Race during the first intermission!
