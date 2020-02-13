Barracuda Loan Langan Back to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Tristin Langan has been loaned to the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Langan, 21, returns to Orlando after skating in four games with the Barracuda. He is currently tied for the Solar Bears team scoring lead with 30 points (12g-18a) and 26 penalty minutes in 38 games this season. His plus-minus of +21 ranks first among all ECHL rookie forwards.

