Thunder Adds Former NHL Defenseman Olsen

February 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the addition of defenseman Dylan Olsen to the active roster.

Olsen, 29, was claimed off waivers on Monday from South Carolina. A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound blueliner is a former first round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks (#28 overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He brings plenty of experience to the Thunder back-end, having played in over 450 professional games including 124 in the NHL with Chicago and Florida.

He began the season overseas with HK Nitra (Slovakia) before returning to the states and joining the South Carolina Stingrays. In 2018-19, he played for the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers, where he collected 19 points (8g, 11a) in 46 games.

Olsen made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season with the Blackhawks and appeared in 28 games. The following season, he played for Chicago's AHL affiliate in Rockford, tallying 11 points ( 2g, 9a) in 50 games. In 2013-14, he made it back to the NHL with the Panthers where he registered 12 points (3g, 9a) in 44 games.

In nine professional seasons, Olsen has also played in 222 American Hockey League games with Rockford, San Antonio, Portland and Binghamton.

Prior to turning pro, he played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which is the same school as Billy Exell. He registered 24 points (2g, 22a) in 53 career games for the Bulldogs from 2009-11.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.