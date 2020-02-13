Komets, Vera Bradley Foundation "Pink the Rink" Nights Set for February 21 and 22

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer will again partner this year for the ninth annual "Pink The Rink" nights to fight breast cancer and promote awareness for early detection and treatment. The annual "Pink The Rink" nights are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 when the Komets host the Toledo Walleye at 8:05pm and Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Komets face the Indy Fuel at 7:35pm.

"We are honored to partner with the Fort Wayne Komets with the Pink the Rink games again this year," shares Lynda Houk, executive director of the Vera Bradley Foundation. "We look forward to this event every year. There is always a sea of pink in the stands and on the ice with the fans and the Komets Team showing their support by wearing pink, survivors are honored with a special recognition and funds are raised for breast cancer research. The research we are funding is making great strides in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Together we are making a difference!"

The Komets-Vera Bradley Foundation "Pink The Rink" cooperative has successfully raised more than $128,000 for research the past eight years it has been held. The funds raised have a direct impact on hastening discoveries into the causes and cures for breast cancer.

As part of the "Pink The Rink" nights, the Komets will wear a one-of-a-kind jersey in support of breast cancer awareness. The jerseys will be sold during a silent auction starting with the game on Feb. 21. The auction will end after the second intermission of the game Feb. 22. Net proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation.

"Pink The Rink" autographed player pucks will be specially wrapped by the Vera Bradley Foundation and sold for $10.00 each with proceeds going to the Vera Bradley Foundation.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley's co-founders began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. The Foundation has contributed $34.6 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events and individual donations.

The Komets are honored to partner with the Vera Bradley Foundation in the effort to promote awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research with "Pink The Rink" at Komet home games. Tickets for all Komet home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office and online at TicketMaster.com. For more information visit www.komets.com or call the Komet office at 260-483-0011.

