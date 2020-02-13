Thunder Hosts Tulsa on Valentine's Day

February 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, prepare for a weekend set against the Tulsa Oilers.

Wichita will host the Oilers tomorrow night on Valentine's Day. Friday is Singles Awareness Night and Lovers Lane. Celebrate your love for hockey and love for each other with the Sweetheart Package, which includes 2 VIP tickets, 1 rose for your sweetheart from Moore Flowers, photo or names on the video board, 1 special coupon from Jewelry Savers and 1 autographed puck for just $50. Click here to purchase today. The Thunder are 5-6-1 all-time on Valentine's Day.

On Saturday night, the Thunder will head to Tulsa to face the Oilers at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. Wichita and Tulsa are tied for fifth place in the Mountain Division with 50 points, six points back of the final playoff spot.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.