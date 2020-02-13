Spencer Recalled by Americans

Cincinnati, OH - The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have recalled Cyclones defenseman Matt Spencer. Spencer has skated in 32 games for the 'Clones this season, accounting for 14 assists in that time.

Acquired in a November trade between the Americans and Syracuse Crunch, Spencer appeared in three games with the Orlando Solar Bears before the trade. He skated in 47 games between the Crunch and Orlando in 2018-19, accounting for a pair of goals and 14 assists in that time.

Drafted by the Lightning in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Spencer played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), spending four seasons with the Peterborough Petes. In 251 OHL games, he accounted for 19 goals and 79 assists, and was named an assistant captain during his final two seasons from 2015-17.

