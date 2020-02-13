Wittchow Reassigned to South Carolina

South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Ed Wittchow

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the reassignment defenseman Ed Wittchow Thursday. The 27-year-old blueliner will rejoin the Stingrays after playing 19 games with the Bears and scoring eight points on four goals and four assists.

Prior to his recall on Nov. 25, Wittchow began the season in South Carolina and appeared in 15 games with the Rays while posting seven points on three goals and four assists along with a +7 rating. He has been a big part of Hershey's defensive unit for over two months that has seen the team accelerate into first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division.

Wittchow signed an AHL contract with the Bears in August to return to North America for his fourth professional season after playing the 2018-19 year with KooKoo Kouvola in Finland. A native of Burnsville, Minn., Wittchow was originally drafted in the 6th round by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The defender previously spent time in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds from 2016-2018 and posted 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 97 games. Before turning pro, Wittchow spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2012-16 and served as the Badgers captain for the 2015-16 campaign. He also played one USHL season in 2011-12 with the Waterloo Blackhawks and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.

South Carolina is back at home for a pair of games this weekend beginning Friday night against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:05 p.m.

