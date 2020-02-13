ECHL Transactions - February 13

ï»¿Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 13,, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

âMitch Vandergunst, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

âAddâScott Conway, Fâactivated from reserve

Cincinnati:â

DeleteâMatthew Spencer, Dârecalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Florida:â

AddâJeremy Dehner, Dâactivated from Injured Reserve

âAddâHugo Roy, Fâactivated from reserve

âAddâCam Maclise, Fâactivated from reserve

âDeleteâJohn McCarron, Fâloaned to Stockton

âDeleteâJeremy Dehner, Dâsuspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:â

AddâJake Kupsky, Gâsigned contract, added to active roster

âAddâCedric Lacroix, Fâassigned by Charlotte

âDeleteâRyan Black, Dâplaced on reserve

Idaho:

âAddâEric Sweetman, Dâactivated from reserve

âDeleteâKeegan Kanzig, Dâloaned to San Diego

Jacksonville:

âAddâZach Hall, Fâsigned contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

âAddâMike Condon, Gâactivated from reserve

âDeleteâClint Windsor, Gâplaced on reserve

South Carolina:â

AddâEd Wittchow, Dâassigned by Hershey [2/12]

âDeleteâEd Wittchow, Dâplaced on reserve [2/12]

Wheeling:â

AddâYushiroh Hirano, Fâreturned from loan to Japan National Team

âDeleteâMarc-Olivier Duquette, Dâplaced on reserve

Wichita:â

AddâDylan Olsen, Dâadded to active roster (claimed from South Carolina) [2/12]

âDeleteâBilly Exell, Fâplaced on reserve [2/12]

Worcester:â

AddâEddie Matsushima, Fâadded to active roster (claimed from Maine)

âDeleteâArnaud Durandeau, Fâplaced on reserve

