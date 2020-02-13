ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
ï»¿Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 13,, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
âMitch Vandergunst, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
âAddâScott Conway, Fâactivated from reserve
Cincinnati:â
DeleteâMatthew Spencer, Dârecalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Florida:â
AddâJeremy Dehner, Dâactivated from Injured Reserve
âAddâHugo Roy, Fâactivated from reserve
âAddâCam Maclise, Fâactivated from reserve
âDeleteâJohn McCarron, Fâloaned to Stockton
âDeleteâJeremy Dehner, Dâsuspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:â
AddâJake Kupsky, Gâsigned contract, added to active roster
âAddâCedric Lacroix, Fâassigned by Charlotte
âDeleteâRyan Black, Dâplaced on reserve
Idaho:
âAddâEric Sweetman, Dâactivated from reserve
âDeleteâKeegan Kanzig, Dâloaned to San Diego
Jacksonville:
âAddâZach Hall, Fâsigned contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
âAddâMike Condon, Gâactivated from reserve
âDeleteâClint Windsor, Gâplaced on reserve
South Carolina:â
AddâEd Wittchow, Dâassigned by Hershey [2/12]
âDeleteâEd Wittchow, Dâplaced on reserve [2/12]
Wheeling:â
AddâYushiroh Hirano, Fâreturned from loan to Japan National Team
âDeleteâMarc-Olivier Duquette, Dâplaced on reserve
Wichita:â
AddâDylan Olsen, Dâadded to active roster (claimed from South Carolina) [2/12]
âDeleteâBilly Exell, Fâplaced on reserve [2/12]
Worcester:â
AddâEddie Matsushima, Fâadded to active roster (claimed from Maine)
âDeleteâArnaud Durandeau, Fâplaced on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2020
- Defenseman Keegan Kanzig Signs PTO with AHL San Diego Gulls - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Adds Former NHL Defenseman Olsen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- IceMen Add Zach Hall; Manitoba Returns Lynch, Recalls D'Aoust - Jacksonville IceMen
- Spencer Recalled by Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Barracuda Loan Langan Back to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Hosts Tulsa on Valentine's Day - Wichita Thunder
- Komets, Vera Bradley Foundation "Pink the Rink" Nights Set for February 21 and 22 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Steelheads, Jayden DeLuca Foundation Raise over $17,500 in Jersey Auction - Idaho Steelheads
- Wittchow Reassigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Weis Scores 6 Points in Return as Rays Rout Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.