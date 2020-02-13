Defenseman Keegan Kanzig Signs PTO with AHL San Diego Gulls

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Keegan Kanzig has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the San Diego Gulls (AHL), Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Kanzig, 24, has appeared in 46 games with the Steelheads this season, posting two points (1-1-2) while leading the team with 108 penalty minutes. The Athabasca, Alb. native last appeared in the AHL with the Stockton Heat during the 2016-17 season and owns two assists with 21 penalty minutes through nine AHL games after being drafted 67th overall (Round 3) by the Calgary Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pound defenseman is in his second-straight season of serving as an alternate captain for the Steelheads and was named the 2018-19 PHPA ECHL Co-Defenseman of the Year as well as 2018-19 Steelheads Defenseman of the Year. Last season, he owned 18 points (4-14-18) with 167 penalty minutes and a team-leading plus-30 rating in all 72 games. In 221 ECHL games, he boasts 30 points (6-24-30) with 445 penalty minutes and a plus-53 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Kanzig played five seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Calgary Hitmen, posting 59 points (19-40-59) with 565 penalty minutes in 319 games and led the WHL in penalty minutes in 2014-15 (166 PIM).

The Steelheads meet the Toledo Walleye for a two-game road weekend beginning this Saturday, Feb. 15 from Huntington Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. MT.

