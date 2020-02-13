Steelheads, Jayden DeLuca Foundation Raise over $17,500 in Jersey Auction

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have released the total donations from the Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction at CenturyLink Arena on Feb. 7 & 8. This year, the Steelheads and Treasure Valley communities raised $17,605 in donations to the Jayden DeLuca Foundation in support of children's cardiac health.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase game-worn specialty jerseys during a silent auction during both games last weekend that were designed by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation, raising a total of $15,075 through the auction. The jersey for defenseman Keegan Kanzig sold for the highest bid, earning $1,500. An additional $2,530 in t-shirt sales and raffle ticket purchases also contributed to the total.

Proceeds from the auction and raffle benefit the Jayden DeLuca Foundation, which supports children and their families in the battle against cardiac heart disease and works to promote scientific and medical research to find cures for cardiac diseases. The foundation was established in 2008 by Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca following the passing of their daughter, Jayden, due to a congenital heart condition.

"Every year, the Steelheads community rallies around local causes with this auction perennially being one of the best," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "Working with both Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca over the last few years and sharing their story has helped educate the community about this cause, and the support has remained strong and continues to grow with it.

"The Jayden DeLuca Foundation does incredibly important work for Treasure Valley families, and we hope that this influx of funds can help aid research efforts to find cures for heart diseases and assist in supporting both patients and families affected by pediatric heart conditions."

Over the last three seasons, the Steelheads and the greater Boise community has donated over $53,000 toward the Jayden DeLuca Foundation as well as over $16,000 in each of those seasons.

This was the fourth of five jersey auctions this season and the second going toward a local beneficiary. The Nickelodeon Night Jersey Auction helped raise nearly $10,000 toward St. Luke's Children's. The final specialty jersey auction for the season will be the annual St. Luke's Pink In The Rink Weekend on Mar. 20 & 21 against the Utah Grizzlies.

