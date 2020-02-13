IceMen Add Zach Hall; Manitoba Returns Lynch, Recalls D'Aoust

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Zach Hall. In addition, Manitoba has returned forward Bobby Lynch to Jacksonville and have recalled forward Alexis D'Aoust.

Hall, 27, joins the Icemen after posting 35 points (13g, 22a) in 56 games played with the Allen Americans (ECHL) from 2016-18. The 5-11, 185-pound center also logged two assists in two appearances with the Reading Royals in 2017. The Belleville, Ontario native recorded 11 points (6g, 5a) in 14 games played at St. Thomas University from 2014-2016. Hall had a productive junior career with the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts, compiling 224 points (68g, 156a) in 241 career contests.

Lynch, 21, returns to Jacksonville where he has collected 15 points (7g, 8a) in 36 games played this season. Lynch had made three AHL appearances during his two call-ups with Manitoba this season. Lynch recorded a 53-point season last year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6-1, 173-pound forward compiled 76 points (30g, 46a) in 104 contests with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-2018. The Grand Blanc, MI native is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

D'Aoust heads to Manitoba having totaled 24 points (13g, 11a) in 35 games played with the Icemen this season. D'Aoust has posted 14 points in his last 15 ECHL games.

