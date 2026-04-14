Awa Fam Thiam 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Watch Awa Fam Thiam's full presser after being selected No. 3 by the Seattle Storm!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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