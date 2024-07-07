Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Gyasi Zardes scored both of Austin's goals to move into 10th place on Major League Soccer's all-time scoring chart Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC overcame an early deficit to defeat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. The victory sees Austin improve to 6-3-2 at home this season, and to 10-5-2 vs. Eastern Conference opposition since the start of 2022. The sellout attendance of 20,738 marked the Club's 64th consecutive MLS home sellout, extending the league's longest active streak.

New York City took the lead in the fifth minute through Andrés Perea. Jáder Obrian nearly equalized moments after, seeing NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese deny his close-range effort. Austin continued to improve as the game went on, and in the final minute of the first half, Zardes brought Austin FC back on level terms with a clever header off a cross from Obrian.

Zardes then doubled his and Austin's tally with a low finish to the far post in the 69th minute, set up by Owen Wolff. Zardes' two (2) goals were the 104th and 105th of his MLS regular season career, moving him into 10th place all time on the league's scoring chart.

Austin weathered late pressure from New York as the visitors tried to tie the game, but the Verde & Black defense held firm to earn three (3) points.

Goal-Scoring Summary

NYC (0-1) - Andrés Perea (assisted by Tayvon Gray, Hannes Wolf) 5'

ATX (1-1) - Gyasi Zardes (assisted by Jáder Obrian, Alex Ring) 45+7'

ATX (2-1) - Gyasi Zardes (assisted by Owen Wolff) 69'

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: Rainy, 79 degrees

Referee: Tim Ford

Assistant Referee 1: Adam Wienckowski

Assistant Referee 2: Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Thomas Snyder

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Peter Balciunas

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 12th home match and 23rd match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

