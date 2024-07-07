Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC
July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Gyasi Zardes scored both of Austin's goals to move into 10th place on Major League Soccer's all-time scoring chart Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC overcame an early deficit to defeat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. The victory sees Austin improve to 6-3-2 at home this season, and to 10-5-2 vs. Eastern Conference opposition since the start of 2022. The sellout attendance of 20,738 marked the Club's 64th consecutive MLS home sellout, extending the league's longest active streak.
New York City took the lead in the fifth minute through Andrés Perea. Jáder Obrian nearly equalized moments after, seeing NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese deny his close-range effort. Austin continued to improve as the game went on, and in the final minute of the first half, Zardes brought Austin FC back on level terms with a clever header off a cross from Obrian.
Zardes then doubled his and Austin's tally with a low finish to the far post in the 69th minute, set up by Owen Wolff. Zardes' two (2) goals were the 104th and 105th of his MLS regular season career, moving him into 10th place all time on the league's scoring chart.
Austin weathered late pressure from New York as the visitors tried to tie the game, but the Verde & Black defense held firm to earn three (3) points.
Goal-Scoring Summary
NYC (0-1) - Andrés Perea (assisted by Tayvon Gray, Hannes Wolf) 5'
ATX (1-1) - Gyasi Zardes (assisted by Jáder Obrian, Alex Ring) 45+7'
ATX (2-1) - Gyasi Zardes (assisted by Owen Wolff) 69'
Match Information
Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)
Attendance: 20,738
Weather: Rainy, 79 degrees
Referee: Tim Ford
Assistant Referee 1: Adam Wienckowski
Assistant Referee 2: Felisha Mariscal
Fourth Official: Thomas Snyder
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Peter Balciunas
Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match
Austin FC will play its 12th home match and 23rd match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2024
- New York City FC Falls to Austin FC, 2-1 - New York City FC
- Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC - Austin FC
- Revolution Blanked by Sounders FC, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Falls 5-2 at Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC
- Austin FC, Moussa Djitté Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract
- Austin FC Signs Jimmy Farkarlun to MLS Contract
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play Panama in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium
- Austin FC Acquires Ukrainian Center Back Oleksandr Svatok