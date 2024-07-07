LA Galaxy Play Host to Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Sunday, July 7

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - In the second meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Minnesota United at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Sunday, July 7 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

Tonight's match marks the 16th meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 7-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 6-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Loons at Allianz Field on May 15. In six all-time home matches played against the Loons, the LA Galaxy hold a 3-1-2 record (17 GF; 13 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy earned a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Minnesota on Sept. 20, 2023.

Galaxy Unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park

In nine matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 6-0-3 (22 GF, 12 GA). Notably, the Galaxy set a Dignity Health Sports Park Regular-Season attendance record when 27,642 fans watched the 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF in the 2024 MLS Regular-Season Home Opener on Feb. 25. In nine matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, Dejan Joveljić has six goals and three assists, while Gabriel Pec has tallied six goals and six assists in 10 matches played at home (Dignity Health Sports Park & Rose Bowl Stadium) this season. Additionally, Joseph Paintsil has totaled six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) and Riqui Puig has three goals and three assists in seven matches played in seven matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2024.

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 23

Sunday, July 7, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Rodolfo Landeros (Play-By-Play); Mariano Trujillo (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Raul Guzman (Play-By-Play); Carlos Ruiz (Analyst)

