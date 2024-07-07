Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC Match Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Sports stats



Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC Match Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release


HOUSTON - Due to continued inclement weather in the Houston area, tonight's match between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC has been postponed. The match will be played at a later date.
Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central