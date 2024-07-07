Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC Match Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Due to continued inclement weather in the Houston area, tonight's match between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC has been postponed. The match will be played at a later date.
