Atlanta United Falls 5-2 at Real Salt Lake

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Atlanta United fell 5-2 Saturday night at America First Field. Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze and forward Daniel Ríos each claimed their fifth goals of the year.

Real Salt Lake struck quickly to score the opening goal in the first minute, as Diego Luna received a pass on the edge of the box and delivered a cross to an open Matt Coroks in front of goal who volleyed the ball into the net.

Atlanta created its first pair of opportunities in the 10th and 11th minutes of the match. After an Atlanta corner kick, Ronald Hernández received the ball in the center of the box and put his left-footed attempt wide. A minute later, Lobjanidze sent in a dangerous cross from the right wing to Ríos, however the Mexican striker's header glanced just wide of the left post.

Atlanta's pressure forced a Salt Lake turnover in the final third in the 21st minute as Bartosz Slisz intercepted a pass and quickly put a shot on goal to force a diving save from Gavin Beavers. Ríos arrived first to the rebound but was unable to hit the target with a shot from a tight angle.

Atlanta leveled the match in the 31st minute through some quick combination play in the box and a precise finish from Lobjanidze. The move started with Caleb Wiley and Xande Silva winning the ball back deep in Salt Lake's half on the left wing. Silva then found Slisz near the edge of the box, who played the ball forward to Lobjanidze. The Georgian winger played a clever one-touch back-heel to Riós, who returned the ball with a layoff into the path of Lobjanidze where he placed a right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Braian Ojeda re-gained the lead for Salt Lake in the 59th minute, collecting the rebound from a blocked shot inside the box off a corner kick before turning and finishing past Brad Guzan. Cristian Arango added a third in the 68th minute, heading home a free kick delivery from the right wing from Luna. Salt Lake claimed its fourth of the night in the 78th minute following a corner kick sent in by Luna that met Alexandros Katranis at the edge of the 18, who one-timed a left-footed shot that was sent to the top right corner.

Ríos pulled one back for Atlanta in the 80th minute to make it 4-2 on an assist from Brooks Lennon, heading home a cross at the back post for his fifth goal of the season.

Luna added a fifth goal for Salt Lake in the 84th minute to seal the win for the home side.

Atlanta United (6-10-6, 24 points) returns to action Tuesday, July 9 when it hosts Indy Eleven in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup at Fifth Third Stadium (7 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-12 Atlanta

Shots on target: 6-4 Salt Lake

Corner kicks: 5-5

Fouls Committed: 11-8 Salt Lake

xG: 1.9 - 1.6 Salt Lake

Possession: 62.1% - 37.9% Salt Lake

Passing accuracy: 90.0% - 81.7% Salt Lake

Scoring

RSL - Matt Crooks (Luna, Ojeda) 1'

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Ríos, Slisz) 31'

RSL - Braian Ojeda 59'

RSL - Cristian Arango (Luna) 68'

RSL - Alexandros Katranis (Luna) 78'

ATL - Daniel Ríos (Lennon) 80'

RSL - Diego Luna (Chang) 84'

Disciplinary

RSL - Diego Luna 57'

ATL - Derrick Williams 67'

ATL - Jay Fortune 89' Notes

Saba Lobjanidze scored his fifth goal of the season.

Daniel Ríos recorded his second assist of the season.

Bartosz Slisz recorded his first assist of the season.

Ríos has tallied a goal contribution in four straight matches (three goals, two assists).

Ríos scored his fifth goal of the season.

Brooks Lennon recorded his sixth assist of the season.

Homegrown defender Matt Edwards made his MLS debut as a substitute in the 89th minute.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Caleb Wiley

D: Noah Cobb

D: Derrick Williams

D: Ronald Hernández (Matt Edwards - 89')

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Dax McCarty (Tristan Muyumba - 60')

M: Bartosz Slisz (Luke Brennan - 89')

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Jay Fortune - 69')

F: Xande Silva (Tyler Wolff - 60')

F: Daniel Ríos

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luis Abram

Efrain Morales

Nick Firmino

REAL SALT LAKE STARTING LINEUP

GK: Gavin Beavers

D: Brayan Vera (Bryan Oviedo - 67')

D: Bode Hidalgo

D: Philip Quinton (Andrew Brody - HT)

D: Alexandros Katranis

M: Braian Ojeda

M: Diego Luna

M: Andres Gomez (Maikel Chang - 79')

M: Emeka Eneli (Nelson Palacio - HT)

M: Matt Crooks (Anderson Julio - 67')

F: Cristian Arango

Substitutes not used:

Bryan Oviedo

Zac MacMath

Tommy Silva

Zavier Gozo

Noel Caliskan

OFFICIALS

Rubiel Vazquez (referee), Justin Howard (assistant), Meghan Mullen (assistant), Malik Badawi (fourth), Jorge Gonzalez (VAR), Craig Lowry (AVAR)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.