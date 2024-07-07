Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (8-7-7, 31 points) earned a 2-0 home win over the New England Revolution (7-12-1, 22 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák scored as Seattle took all nine points from its three-match homestand and extended its unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1). Stefan Frei recorded his fifth shutout of the season and 110th of his MLS career, two shy of second all-time in league history. Seattle turns its attention to the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC on Tuesday, July 9 at Heart Health Park (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM). Sounders FC then returns to MLS play, traveling to Austin FC on Saturday, July 13 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the win, Sounders FC jumps to sixth in the Western Conference with 31 points (8-7-7), one point shy of fifth-place Vancouver and three points behind fourth-place Colorado.

Seattle is now 5-5-5 all-time against New England in MLS regular season play. This marked the first meeting between the two sides since 2019, and Sounders FC is riding a four-match unbeaten run in the series (1-0-3).

Sounders FC took all nine points from the three-match homestand and has now won four consecutive home matches dating back to June 15 vs. Minnesota. This marks the first time the club has won four straight matches at home since September 19-October 7, 2020.

Seattle is now unbeaten in the last five matches (4-0-1) and has lost just twice in the last 15 games across all competitions (8-2-5).

Jordan Morris scored his eighth goal of the season in the first half, tying Raúl Ruidíaz for the team lead. He now has 74 goals across all competitions for Sounders FC, five shy of Fredy Montero for second in club history.

Albert Rusnák recorded his team-leading 10th assist of the season on Morris' goal, tied for seventh in MLS. This marks the third time he has reached double-digit assists in a season since coming to MLS in 2017 (11 in 2021, 14 in 2017). At 20 appearances this season, this is the fastest Rusnák has reached the double-digit assist mark since joining the league.

Rusnák scored his third goal of the season late in the second half. The Slovakian international has now recorded a goal or an assist in each of his last six games, totaling three goals and five assists in that stretch.

Stefan Frei recorded four saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season, giving him 110 cleansheets in his MLS career, two shy of Kevin Hartman for second all-time in league history.

With a pair of strikes today, Sounders FC has now recorded multiple goals in five consecutive matches for the third time in club history (six matches from April 5-May 7, 2014; five matches from September 29-October 28, 2018).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - New England Revolution 0

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Jeremy Hanson

Fourth Official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 30,017

Weather: 81 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 15'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Obed Vargas) 81'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NER - Xavier Arreaga (caution) 23'

NER - Matthew Polster (caution) 89'

SEA - Jordan Morris (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Cristian Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 73'); Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 86'), João Paulo (Alex Roldan 78'), Paul Rothrock (Raúl Ruidíaz 60'), Albert Rusnák (Pedro de la Vega 86'), Léo Chú (Reed Baker-Whiting 46'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 5

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 9

Saves: 4

New England Revolution - Aljaz Ivacic; Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga (Henry Kessler 87'), Brandon Bye (Ryan Spaulding 61'), DeJuan Jones; Matthew Polster, Ian Harkes, Noel Buck (Marcos Dias 87'), Esmir Bajraktarevic; Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 87'), Jack Panayotou (Thomas McNamara 68')

Substitutes not used: Henrich Ravas, Jonathan Mensah, Andrew Farrell

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 7

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 5

- SOUNDERS FC -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.