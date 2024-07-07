Kick off for Today's LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo Match Moved to 3:30 PM Pt Due to Inclement Weather

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Major League Soccer today announced that due to forecasted inclement weather in the Houston area this evening, tonight's kick-off time between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC has been moved up to 3:30 p.m. PT /5:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

