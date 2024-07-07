New York City FC Falls to Austin FC, 2-1

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a 2-1 defeat against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. City took the lead in the fifth minute through Andrés Perea. Austin would draw level in first-half stoppage time through Gyasi Zardes. The forward would double Austin's advantage in the 69th minute. Unfortunately, that would be enough for Austin to claim victory on the night.

Match Recap

New York City FC were hunting for road gains on Saturday night against Austin FC.

The Boys in Blue were eager to build upon the three away wins they had already secured this season, with Nick Cushing making two changes to the side that beat CF Montréal midweek.

In came Andrés Perea and Strahinja Tanasijević for Maxi Moralez and defender Birk Risa.

One of those changes paid instant dividends with Perea involved heavily from the first kick.

The midfielder nearly helped give City the lead inside the first minute after his cross was inadvertently poked toward goal - the ball landing on the outside of the post much to Austin's relief.

There would be nothing the hosts could do in the fifth minute as Perea handed City the lead. Inspired by a brilliant cross from Tayvon Gray, it allowed Perea to slam the ball home from close range.

City showed no signs of letting up but they were dealt a blow in the 13th minute when Gray was forced off through injury. Replacing him on the field was Mitja Ilenič.

The Slovenian wasted no time involving himself in the game. A well-worked set piece from City allowed Ilenič to flash a low cross into the box where it found Alonso Martínez. The forward was able to connect with the ball but saw his effort flash just past the post.

At the other end, Austin's first chance of note arrived in the 16th minute after Jáder Obrian found himself free at the back post. The forward looked ready to convert, but a fantastic sprawling save by Matt Freese denied him.

The frenetic pace of the contest showed no sign of slowing down with Ilenič the next man to test Austin's goal with a deep cross that crashed against the woodwork.

Austin would draw level in the final minute of first-half stoppage time after Gyasi Zardes headed Obrian's cross in.

City made one change heading into the start of the second half as Justin Haak replaced Kevin O'Toole.

The second half started with a great chance for City to retake the lead as Ilenič almost caught Brad Stuver out with a deep cross.

A quick transition saw Santiago Rodríguez and Martínez exchange passes before the latter tried to side-foot the ball past Stuver, but the goalkeeper comfortably saved.

Parks would be the next man to come close for City. A corner found the head of Tanasijević and his header toward goal was flicked on by Parks, but just skipped by the post.

City's threat on the break was causing Austin problems and a well-worked move from back to front allowed Hannes Wolf to cut inside and fire a low shot that Stuver did well to turn around the post.

Despite City's mounting pressure, it would be Austin that took the lead in the 69th minute through Zardes' second goal of the evening.

The visitors responded quickly and Ilenič again came close after Wolf laid the ball back to him inside the area. Unfortunately, the effort went just over the bar.

That would be Wolf's last involvement of the night. He would depart in the 77th minute alongside Mounsef Bakrar in place of Martínez and Agustín Ojeda.

A brilliant run down the byline from Parks culminated with him flashing a cross into a dangerous area. There waiting to convert was Haak, but he could not make a strong connection with the ball, meaning Stuver was able to claim it.

City's final change of the night saw Jovan Mijatović enter the game in place of the tireless Parks.

Cushing's side were ramping up the pressure again and James Sands almost had a birthday to remember with his first goal in MLS. Unfortunately, his curled effort just missed the target.

The hosts were keen to see out the game and although City pushed until the end they were forced to accept a 2-1 defeat on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with the Chicago Fire on Saturday, July 13. Kickoff at Soldier Field is set for 8:30PM ET.

