FC Dallas Defeated 3-2 at Sporting Kansas City

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - FC Dallas (6-11-5, 23 points) suffered a 3-2 defeat to Sporting Kansas City (5-13-5, 20 points) on Sunday night at Children's Mercy Park. The two clubs will face off once again on Wednesday night for quarterfinal action in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

PLAYING THE KIDS

FC Dallas made six changes from its last MLS match versus the Portland Timbers, the most from one match to another this season. Six players in tonight's starting XI have previously appeared for North Texas SC. Dallas started two Homegrowns with Nolan Norris and Dante Sealy getting starting nods. Tonight's starting eleven had an average age of 25.7, the youngest starting lineup in the Peter Luccin era.

GOAL 11 FOR MUSA

Forward Petar Musa netted his 11th goal of the regular season to tie the match at 2-2 in the 64th minute. The goal is Musa's sixth he's scored in the last five matches he's played. Musa is the second Dallas player to score a goal as a substitute this season after Logan Farrington netted a goal on June 19 against Minnesota United FC. Farrington picked up his fourth assist of the year tonight on Musa's goal.

STEPPING UP

Tonight marked the first time in 2024 that Nkosi Tafari started a match as FC Dallas' captain.

RECORD AGAINST SPORTING KANSAS CITY

FC Dallas is now 30-29-14 all-time against SKC and 12-17-9 at Kansas City.

FOUR MATCHES IN LESS THAN TWO WEEKS

FC Dallas has a busy run of play ahead with four matches before July 20: three in MLS action (July 13 vs LA Galaxy, July 17 vs Austin FC and July 20 at New England Revolution) and one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match (July 10 at Sporting Kansas City).

UP NEXT: A DATE WITH THE CUP

FC Dallas takes on Sporting Kansas City in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals from Children's Mercy Park. The match will kick off at 8PM CT. FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium on July 13 versus the LA Galaxy for its Christmas in July night presented by Chick-fil-A. The match will kick off at 7:30PM CT.

Both matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Thoughts on the performance given the lineup rotation...

"With all the rotations that we did, I think we started well in the first 15 minutes. Then after that, we changed a bit in terms of our energy, our press was different, and we became passive. So that's why they started having the ball scored those goals. In the first half, there was a lack of consistency in our press without the ball. With the ball we started good and then became a little slow, taking too many touches. In the second half, we were good, we created so many chances but we're still conceding too many goals. We could have won that game but at least we should have tied that game, so that's why I'm not so happy about the result. There were good things about the game, we created good sequences and played good football but that's not enough. We need more for Wednesday."

On Wednesday's rematch in the U.S. Open Cup

"We need to be very smart in how we approach that game. First we need to recover some players step-by-step and day-by-day. We can't get emotional about what happened today. It was a game and we're going to be ready for Wednesday's game. But right now our focus is on recovery and resting well. We'll have time to talk about today's performance."

On playing a young lineup tonight...

"We rotated with so many young players. I am pretty sure that they learned a lot because this is what we need. This is what the kids need too. So this is the way that FC Dallas wants to grow as a club, we as a team need to give the opportunity to the young players. So that doesn't mean that's an excuse. It's just about learning even more about in a situation like this. I'm happy with the young players. I'm happy with their performance. We know that we can count on them so now we just need to build a bit more, to learn more. And to make sure that we're going to get more experience with a bad situation like this."

Defender Nolan Norris

General thoughts on tonight's match...

"As a team we are disappointed to not get any points tonight. Especially on the road, we need to get these points as we look towards the rest of the season. There are moments where we did not do good enough attacking and defensively. We need to look back at that and correct it. However I will say we had a couple good plays where we broke through their defense."

On his second start tonight...

"It's about the process. I always demand the best from myself. I feel confidence from the players and the staff and it's about enjoying it and playing confidently. I need to be more demanding, and the team needs to do more as we work towards the next match."

Defender Ema Twumasi

On what can be improved for the next match...

"It's a tough loss. We started the game well and then we took our foot off the pedal. They took advantage of that and the momentum shifted towards them. We had a great response and this game is about bouncing back. We will look to bounce back and get our revenge when we play them (Sporting KC) again on Wednesday."

