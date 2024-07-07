Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC Match Kickoff Time Updated to 5:30pm CT Due to Forecasted Inclement Weather

July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Due to forecasted inclement weather in the Houston area this evening, tonight's kick-off time between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Fans and media members are encouraged to follow @HoustonDynamo on X for up-to-the-minute updates.

