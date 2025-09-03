August Rookie of the Month: Paige Bueckers
Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Paige Bueckers in August:
20.3 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 5.0 APG 44-point performance: highest by any W player this season Kia Rookie of the Month
