August Rookie of the Month: Paige Bueckers

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Paige Bueckers in August:

20.3 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 5.0 APG 44-point performance: highest by any W player this season Kia Rookie of the Month

