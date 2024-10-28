Atlanta United to Open Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Full-Venue Capacity for Game 2 against Inter Miami CF

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open the 300 Level for its full-venue capacity for Game 2 of its Round One, Best-of-3 series against Inter Miami CF in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami CF won Game 1 on Friday, 2-1, with the series shifting to Atlanta for a must-win match on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor Radio).

Atlanta United Season Ticket Members have the opportunity to receive two additional tickets to the match, as Arthur M. Blank will purchase a pair of tickets for the first 5,000 members who claim them before Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4:00 p.m. Members with questions should reach out to the Fan Services team. Single-match inventory for the 300 Level will be available starting Tuesday. For more information, visit atlutd.com/unitethe404.

