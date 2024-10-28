FC Cincinnati Kickoff 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with Emphatic 1-0 Victory over NYCFC

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati opened their 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run on Monday night with style and substance, taking a wire to wire victory over NYCFC to go up one 1-0 in the Best of 3 series thanks to a game winning goal from Yamil Asad.

For the first time this season FC Cincinnati utilized a lineup they had used before, breaking a streak of 42 matches with a unique starting XI. By returning to the lineup Pat Noonan deployed on Decision Day against Philadelphia Union which earned FCC a 2-1 victory, The Orange and Blue picked up right where they left off.

With the playoff atmosphere filling the air of TQL Stadium despite a rare Monday night kickoff, FC Cincinnati was strapped in for a physical affair with a New York side looking to push FCC to the limit. This made for a first half with plenty of physical confrontation, but very few yellow cards or cautions from the officials otherwise. Chidozie Awaziem and Teenage Hadebe were warriors on that front to open the match, battling with the wingers of New York for space down the lanes.

Those battles defined the first half hour of play, with Obinna Nwobodo and Pavel Bucha similarly fighting for every inch through the midfield. The first card for a physical violation was not issued until the 40th minute when Luca Orellano was dragged down from behind, but it was Orellano himself who earned the first booking of the night for protesting a call earlier in the match.

While the first half ended scoreless, FC Cincinnati led in almost all offensive categories. Kubo had the best look of the half, beating a diving keeper on a low burning shot from inside the box, but the attempt rolled wide by less than a ball's length from the post. Kubo had one other dangerous look on a corner kick header, but that was deflected by an NYCFC defender away from danger.

FC Cincinnati made one change at halftime, going to Alvas Powell at right wingback in place of DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin, who saw out the first half, appeared to have some level of discomfort as the first 45 came to a close and was consulting with Athletic Trainers before the whistle came.

With the same score to start the second half as to start the first, FCC made sure to act fast to open the second 45 minutes. Luca Orellano had the first attempt, but his breakaway shot was deflected wide.

Yamil Asad, though, could not be denied.

In the 51 minute Lucho Acosta rushed to the far side of the post to collect a shot that had crossed the goal line wide from Yuya Kubo, looking for a quick secondary shot to keep the opportunity alive. The 2023 MLS MVP got to the ball and took his shot, but the angle was too narrow. Asad, with great instinct and anticipation, stepped in at the last second to meet the path of the shot and head in the attempt. Giving FC Cincinnati the lead.

The goal was Asad's first ever MLS Cup Playoffs goal in his third ever appearance in the postseason (and first appearance since 2018). It was also his sixth goal of the season for FCC across all competitions. Luciano Acosta's assist was his third assist all time in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

With the lead earned and NYCFC needing a response in the Best of 3 series game, the game's pace and space began to open up. FCC had the majority of strong chances but NYCFC opened up its attack and looked to counter whenever possible. Roman Celentano was tested multiple times on fast break and quick shot opportunities but did not yield, parrying shots away and over the net.

With time inching towards full, the fourth official indicated seven minutes of added time to be played. Pat Noonan, anticipating a fight to the finish, saved his subs for later in the match to ensure a fresh legend group in the final stages. Sergio Santos was the first to be brought into the match, but Niko Gioachhini and Corey Baird each followed in due order to put on a fast and fresh collection of attackers.

With the full seven minutes nearly played more physicality developed and a Red Card was brandished. After a foul was called against Luciano Acosta while trying to chase down a clearance, Tayvon Grey of NYCFC retaliated to the foul by elbowing Acosta in the face. Drawing a straight Red Card. The card ejected Grey from the match for the final minutes, but also suspended him for the next game in the series.

NYCFC made one final push to equalize down a man, but the FCC defense neutralized the attempt and NYCFC was unable to get a shot clean on target. The ref called for Full Time shortly thereafter and the win was secured.

With the victory FC Cincinnati take the lead 1-0 in the Best of 3 series, meaning a win or shootout win in Game 2 would secure FCC a series victory and passage to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Orange and Blue will travel to New York City this Saturday, November 2 for Game 2 at Citi Field.

