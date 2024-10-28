New York City FC Drops Playoff Opener to FC Cincinnati 1-0

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City took on FC Cincinnati in Round One, Game 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday night. A tight first half saw neither team able to break the deadlock despite producing several solid opportunities. The visitors would take the lead in the 51st minute through midfielder Yamil Asad. City pushed until the final whistle for an equalizer but were unable to find one, meaning they suffered defeat during Game 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Match Recap

A meeting between familair does took place on Monday night at TQL Stadium as FC Cincinnati and New York met in Round One, Game 1 of the 2024 Audi MLS Playoffs.

This was the fourth meeting between the two sides in 2024, with New York hopeful of claiming a memorable victory on the road. City Head Coach Nick Cushing made two changes from the previous match against CF Montréal, introducing Andrés Perea and Birk Risa in place of Maxi Moralez and Justin Haak.

The early exchanges saw a cagey start from both sides as they struggled to engineer clear-cut chances. In the 20th minute, Japanese international Yuya Kubo managed FC Cincinnati's first real look at goal as he fired a shot off from distance that skipped wide of Matt Freese's post.

As the half-hour mark approached, City produced a chance of their own through Santiago Rodríguez - his right-footed shot from the left wing proving comfortable for Roman Celentano. That was followed up by an effort from Alonso Martínez three minutes later that also proved routine for Celentano.

In the 35th minute, Kubo was handed a chance to give Cincinnati the lead after finding space inside the six-yard box, but his headed effort went over the bar.

City then produced a headed attempt of their own after a deep cross from Kevin O'Toole found Perea inside the area. The midfielder rose highest but saw his attempt land on the roof of Celentano's net.

The second period saw an aggressive start from Cincinnati as they attempted to make the most of home-field advantage. Cincinnati would take the lead in the 51st minute after Yamil Asad nodded in a cross from Acosta.

The goal was followed by a sustained period of pressure on City's goal that they were able to survive. On the hour mark Cushing made his first change of the game as he introduced Maxi Moralez in place of Hannes Wolf.

City managed their first real chance minutes later after Perea ran in behind and shook off his marker - his eventual shot forcing Celentano into a good save.

At the other end, Freese produced a sensational save down low to his left to deny Luca Orellano from close range after he was teed up by Acosta inside the area.

Cushing opted to make a tactical switch in the 76th minute as Julián Fernández replaced Keaton Parks.

City thought they had a penalty after Martínez appeared to be bundled over in the area by Chidozie Awoziem, but after consultation with VAR, the Costa Rican was adjudged to be offside.

A final pair of changes for New York would arrive in the 87th minute as they chased an equalizer - Mounsef Bakrar and Jovan Mijatović replacing Perea and Martínez. City almost drew level in stoppage time after a dangerous delivery from a freekick was only partially cleared - Rodríguez's follow-up effort only narrowly going over the crossbar.

City's hopes of finding an equalizer were dealt a blow deep into stoppage time when Tayvon Gray was shown a straight red card after a clash with Acosta. A late freekick for New York was eventually cleared by the hosts and that meant Cincinnati held on for the win, taking Game 1 of the series.

Player of the Match

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City is a game against FC Cincinnati in Round One, Game 2 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff at Citi Field is scheduled for 5:00PM ET on Saturday, November 2.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.