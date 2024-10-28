Toronto FC Announce Roster Moves

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Toronto FC announced today their year-end roster moves ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

"We would like to thank the players not returning for the 2025 season for their hard work and service to our club," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "We will continue to utilize the MLS provided deadlines in our ongoing discussions with select players into next season."

Seventeen players are contractually guaranteed for the 2025 season: goalkeeper Sean Johnson; defenders Nathaniel Edwards, Nicksoen Gomis, Richie Laryea, Adam Pearlman, Raoul Petretta, Sigurd Rosted, Lazar Stefanovic; midfielders Derrick Etienne Jr., Deybi Flores, Matty Longstaff, Cassius Mailula, Jonathan Osorio and forwards Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Hugo Mbongue and Charlie Sharp.

Toronto FC has exercised the contract options for goalkeeper Luka Gavran; defenders Kobe Franklin, Kevin Long; midfielders Alonso Coello, Kosi Thompson and forwards Deandre Kerr and Tyrese Spicer.

The club declined the 2025 contract options for goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, defenders Aimé Mabika, Shane O'Neill and midfielder Brandon Servania. For select players who had their options declined, conversations about returning to Toronto FC in 2025 and beyond are still ongoing.

Midfielder Cassius Mailula is on loan with Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club through July 31, 2025, and Wydad has the option to exercise a permanent transfer at the end of the loan.

TFC have until the MLS deadline of November 27 to exercise or decline the 2025 contract options for defender Luke Singh, currently on loan at Atlético Ottawa, and forward Prince Owusu.

Toronto FC's current roster headed into 2025, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

Goalkeepers (2): Luka Gavran, Sean Johnson

Defenders (9): Nathaniel Edwards, Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis, Richie Laryea, Kevin Long, Adam Pearlman, Raoul Petretta, Sigurd Rosted, Lazar Stefanovic

Midfielders (7): Alonso Coello, Derrick Etienne Jr., Deybi Flores, Matty Longstaff, Cassius Mailula, Jonathan Osorio, Kosi Thompson

Forwards (6): Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Deandre Kerr, Hugo Mbongue, Charlie Sharp, Tyrese Spicer

