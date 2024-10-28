Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - No. 6 Minnesota United travels to the Utah desert to take on No. 3 Real Salt Lake in Game 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Round One, Best-of-3 Series.

MNUFC this year returns to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022. The Loons are one of the hottest teams in MLS, having won six of their final eight regular-season matches, including one draw. Minnesota soared into the postseason with a defiant 4-1 victory over St. Louis on 'Decision Day', with Robin Lod notching another goal and Sang Bin Jeong bagging a brace in front of a packed Allianz Field. Though a goal was conceded, Dayne St. Clair and the MNUFC defense held opponents scoreless for 480 consecutive minutes, a club-record shutout streak.

Real Salt Lake comes into playoffs action having won two games in a row after playing to three consecutive draws, including the 0-0 tie with Minnesota at the end of September. Having consistently been one of the top-performing sides in the Western Conference this year, RSL seeks to start the Round One series on a high note with potential offensive performances by Cristian 'Chicho' Arango and Diego Luna.

A Best-of-3 series makes Game 1 crucial for either team to come away with the win, where MNUFC could possibly return home to Allianz Field with the chance to seal a victory and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Can the Loons use momentum from their stellar run-of-form to stun Real Salt Lake in Utah, or will the opposing side defend their home field on Tuesday night?

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Matúš Kmeť - Thigh (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Major League Soccer Stories from October 28, 2024

