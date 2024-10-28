Sounders FC Opens Its Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Houston Dynamo FC Monday Night at Lumen Field

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC begins its Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with a Round One, best-of-three series against Houston Dynamo FC, with the first match taking place on Monday, October 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

Per Major League Soccer, tonight's match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT sharp at Lumen Field.

Seattle secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference this season with a 16-9-9 record, good for 57 points. Houston locked up the fifth seed, earning 54 points and a 15-10-9 mark.

The two sides have met twice this year in MLS play, drawing 2-2 in Houston on June 19 before the Rave Green earned a 1-0 victory on September 28 in Seattle. Sounders FC leads the regular-season series 16-5-7 since 2009. Seattle has played Houston four times in postseason action, compiling a 3-1-0 record against the Texas side.

Only Supporters' Shield-winner Inter Miami CF collected more points over the second half of the season than Seattle. The Rave Green played to a 12-2-3 record over their last 17 matches, earning 39 points.

Following Monday's match, Seattle travels to Houston on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, a third match will be played at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - BRAD EVANS

In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is celebrating a club alumni at every home match, with Monday's match featuring Brad Evans.

Evans joined the Rave Green days after winning the 2008 MLS Cup with Columbus, being selected by Seattle with the 10th pick in the 2008 Expansion Draft. He scored in Sounders FC's inaugural match against the New York Red Bulls.

Evans went on to play for Seattle through the 2017 season, helping Seattle win MLS Cup in 2016, the Supporters' Shield in 2014 and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014. He ranks fourth in club history with 249 all-competition appearances and now works for Sounders FC as a Brand Ambassador, as well as an analyst for the club's radio broadcast team.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free

Talent (English): Tyler Terens & Kyndra St. Aubin

Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano & Daniel Chapela

National TV: FS1

Talent: Joe Malfa & Jamie Watson

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Brad Evans & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

