Asad Goal Lifts FC Cincinnati over New York City FC 1-0

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati earned a 1-0 win against New York City FC Monday night at TQL Stadium in the first match of the Round One Best-of-3 series to open their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff campaign.

The Orange and Blue take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 at Citi Field in New York City on Saturday, November 2. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET and the match will air exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio on iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

Yamil Asad scored the game-deciding goal for Cincinnati in the 51st minute after a scoreless opening half of action. For Asad, the goal marked his first goal contribution in the MLS Cup Playoffs in his third career playoff match, his first since 2018 with D.C. United. Luciano Acosta combined with Asad for his third career postseason.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Yamil Asad, GOAL - 51' (1-0) - Yamil Asad began and finished the move that led to the game's only goal in the 51st minute. After coming into possession in the New York City half, Asad played out right to Luca Orellano who then played in Yuya Kubo inside the box. Kubo forced a save from Matt Freese with a low shot, but the loose ball found Lucho Acosta inside the box on the opposite side. Acosta quickly played back across the box and to the head of Asad who redirected home.

No. 3 FC Cincinnati and No. 6 NYCFC continue their Round One Best-of-3 series in Game 2 on Saturday, November 2 at Citi Field. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET and the match will air exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Game 3, if necessary, will take place at TQL Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati have won their first playoff match in each of their three postseason appearances. The Orange and Blue are 4-2-1 (1-0 in shootouts) in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

- FC Cincinnati have won six of the last seven head-to-head matches against NYCFC, the third time by a 1-0 scoreline. The win marked the club's third victory against NYCFC this season.

- FC Cincinnati are 14-6-6 in non-regular season matches since joining MLS in 2019.

- FC Cincinnati repeated the same lineup from Decision Day in the last time out at Philadelphia Union, marking the first lineup repeat in 43 matches this season.

- Yamil Asad scored his first career MLS Cup Playoff goal in his third career playoff match, his first postseason match since November 1, 2018 with D.C. United against the Columbus Crew.

- Luciano Acosta leads all FC Cincinnati players with three career MLS Cup Playoffs assists. All three of his career postseason assists have come with FC Cincinnati.

- Luciano Acosta and Roman Celentano are the only two players to have started all seven career MLS Cup Playoff matches for FC Cincinnati.

- Roman Celentano earned his 31st career clean sheet.

- Luca Orellano's five shots tonight marked an FC Cincinnati postseason individual high.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC

Date: October 28, 2024

Competition: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One, Game 1

Venue: TQL Stadium

Attendance: 21,413

Kickoff: 6:55 p.m. ET

Weather: 64 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

NYC: 0-0-0

CIN - Yamil Asad (Acosta) 51'

NYC - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad (Corey Baird 90'+4), Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 46'), Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha, Luciano Acosta (C), Luca Orellano (Sergio Santos 80'), Yuya Kubo (Niko Gioacchini 89')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela, Malik Pinto, Ian Murphy

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NYC: Matt Freese, Kevin O'Toole, Birk Risa, Thiago Martins (C), Tayvon Gray, James Sands, Andres Perea (Jovan Mijatovic 87'), Keaton Parks (Julian Fernandez 76'), Santiago Rodriguez, Alonso Martinez (Monsef Bakrar 87'), Hannes Wolf (Maxi Moralez 62')

Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Agustin Ojeda, Mitja Ilenic, Justin Haak

Head Coach: Nick Cushing

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NYC

Shots: 22 / 6

Shots on Goal: 6 / 2

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 9 / 5

Fouls: 20 / 11

Offside: 4 / 2

Possession: 51.5 / 48.5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Luca Orellano (Yellow Card) 29'

NYC - James Sands (Yellow Card) 41'

NYC - Maxi Moralez (Yellow Card) 82'

CIN - Yamil Asad (Yellow Card) 89'

NYC - Tayvon Gray (Red Card) 90'+9

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Ast. Referees: Cory Richardson, Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Chris Penso

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

