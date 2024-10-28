Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Signs 101 New Players for the New Season

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

With the 2024-25 season in full swing for the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health, we present the 101 new players that were signed to our Academy's 10 teams - U-10, U-11, U-12, U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19 and U-20 (UPSL) sides - ahead of kicking off the campaign. Notably, a large number of our Academy's newest players join the Club through the Inter Miami CF Academy Partner Club Program, which see Inter Miami CF ally itself with local academies from throughout South Florida to collaborate to further the development of fútbol throughout the region.

Key partner Weston FC were the club that provided the most players for our Academy's roster with 18. The break down of the other academies were our newest players were recruited from is as follows: Barça Academy Pro Miami (8), Kendall SC (7), South Florida Football Academy (6), Tekkerz (6), Athletum FC (5), Key Biscayne SC (5), Galacticos (4), Doral SC (2), GOT FC (2), Prime FC (2), Prime (2), PSG (2), Strikers (2), Weston Select (2), Atlético Madrid (1), Cultural (1), East Florida United (1), Feyenoord (1), FC Prime (1), Florida Rush (1), Fort Lauderdale FC (1), Gauchitos (1), Herron Soccer Academy (1), IMG Academy (1), ISA Schultz (1), Island U (1), Juventus (1), M.F.A (1), Miami Beach (1), Miami Lakes (1), Miami Shores (1), Minnesota (1), Olimpia (1), Parkland (1), Pinellas County (1), Platense (1), Portland Timbers (1), Real Salt Lake (1), SIB Select (1), Supreme (1), Tampa Bay United (1),

Below you can find the list of the new players for each of our Academy's teams:

U-10

Roberto Moreno (Doral SC), Christopher Crooks (Juventus), Santiago Rosati (M.F.A.), Gabriel Sacca (Miami Beach), Noah Sabbath (Weston Select), Lucas Perdomo

U-11

Stefano Campo (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Giandaniele Lorio (Doral SC), Lucas Costa (Fort Lauderdale FC), Yohan Maldonado (Galacticos), Paul Ritter (Gauchitos), Jordan Acosta (Miami Lakes), Enzo Correia (Prime FC), Andre Del Rio (Prime FC), Liam Henry (Strikers), Sebastian Cruz (Tekkerz), Kingston Stovall (Tekkerz), Jose Hervas (Weston FC), Liam Ben Ain (Weston FC), Cristobal Pita (Weston FC)

U-12

Andres Pastora (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Mateo Luna (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Adam Danino (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Juju Yema (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Maximiliano Marquez (FC Prime) Flynn Sieber (Feyenoord), Jeronimo Barahona (Key Biscayne SC), Dylan Lancey (Parkland), Kiril Tkachenko (SIB Select), Bryce McDonald (South Florida Football Academy), Sai Earle (Tekkerz), Daveed Porter (Tekkerz), Benji Ehrenstein (Weston FC), Nathan Soyode (Weston FC), Xadrian Chirino (Weston FC), Sebastian Girona (Weston Select)

U-13

Amir Castillo (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Diego Isturiz (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Nicolas Javier (Galacticos), Paxton Jakymec (Galacticos), Manuel Yarur (Key Biscayne SC), Matthew Silva (South Florida Football Academy), Angel Diaz (Tekkerz), Sebastian Bennett (Tekkerz), Noah Camargo (Weston FC), Mason Sevekos (Weston FC)

U-14

Daniel Cotes (East Florida United), Fabian Martinez (GOT FC), Alessio Corbelli (GOT FC), Arnold Coburn (Key Biscayne SC), Andrea Mohorovic (Key Biscayne SC), Carlo Liverani (Key Biscayne SC), Finley Murphy (Miami Shores), Aiden Wallensky (Prime), Adrian Almeida (Supreme), Santiago Salazar (Tampa Bay United), Rafael Soto Weston FC

U-15

Alejandro Malave (Atlético Madrid), Mohamed Yagmour (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Fabian Ron (Kendall SC), Dorian Torres-Aybar (Kendall SC), Diego Martinez (PSG), Austin Gomez (PSG), Gabe Cevallos (Weston FC)

U-16

Santi Martinez (Athletum), Dominic Igot (Galacticos), Giuliano Mancinelli (Platense), Liam Barhod (Portland Timbers), Brandon Souza (Weston FC), Cayden Guillaume (Weston FC), Mathew Moreau (Weston FC)

U-17

Josue Alvarado (Athletum), Arturo Querales (Athletum), Engels Merchan (Florida Rush), Glyver Caro (Herron Soccer Academy), Daniel Betancur (Kendall SC), Armani Dieudone (Pinellas County), Lucas Ladislau (South Florida Football Academy), Daniel Thot (South Florida Football Academy), Bohn Vergari (South Florida Football Academy), Alex Urquidi (Weston FC)

U-19

Emiliano Mercenari (Kendall SC), Daniel Sumalla (Kendall SC), Angel Patino (Kendall SC), Ryan Duarte (Platense), Lucas Russo (Real Salt Lake), Alexander Rapp (South Florida Football Academy), Mateo Garcia (Weston FC), Matias Marin (Weston FC), Diego Lagos (Kendall SC)

U-20 (UPSL)

Maximiliano Fadel (Athletum), Nino Venezia (Athletum), Theo Vorenkamp (Cultural), Preston Plambeck (IMG Academy), Kendri Villafuerte (ISA Schultz), Lovender Delinois (Island U), Ivan Schmid (Minnesota), Alex Padilla (Prime), Diego Cerron (Strikers), Nicolas Preciado (Weston FC), Diego Rey (Weston FC)

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!

