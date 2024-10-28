Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Roster Decisions

October 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.- Nashville Soccer Club announced today the list of contract options the club will exercise ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Nashville SC exercised contract options on:

Julian Gaines

Lukas MacNaughton

Nashville SC declined contract options on:

Forster Ajago

Tah Brian Anunga

Aníbal Godoy

Ben Martino

Amar Sejdić

Joey Skinner

The following players are out of contract:

Josh Bauer

Brent Kallman

Dru Yearwood

Currently under contract with the club is a core group of proven veterans and young talent who began playing significant minutes during the 2024 MLS regular season. Three-time MLS All Star and 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar, five-time MLS Best XI selection and four-time MLS All Star Walker Zimmerman, and leading 2024 goal scorer Sam Surridge remain with the team. The trio are joined by club goalkeeping team Elliot Panicco and Joe Willis, as well as Jacob Shaffelburg, who became a fixture on the Canadian Men's National Team this season, and 2024 in-season acquisitions Patrick Yazbek, a U-22 Initiative player and Australian international, and Mexican Under 23 player Jonathan Pérez who is currently on loan from the LA Galaxy. In addition, for the first time in club history, the Boys in Gold will begin an MLS season with at least two Homegrown Players on the roster in Isaiah Jones and Adem Sipić.

Anunga, Godoy, Kallman, Sejdić and Yearwood are eligible for Free Agency which will open on Dec. 12. To be eligible for Free Agency, players must be at least 24 years old the year the preceding league season concludes and have at least five MLS service years. Clubs are free to engage available free agents starting at noon CT on Dec. 12.

Nashville SC is in active discussions with Bauer, whose contract ended this season.

Meanwhile, Ajago and Martino are eligible for the Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 and 2, if needed, on Dec. 13 and 19, respectively. Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency.

Skinner does not meet the minimum requirements to join the Re-Entry Process or Free Agency, and therefore will go through the End of Year Waivers which is also conducted on Dec. 12.

Bryan Dowd, who has been on loan from Chicago Fire FC, earning minutes with Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate Huntsville City FC, will now return to his parent club.

Additionally, Nashville SC announced today the departure of Kosuke Kimura and Matt Pickens as Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Coach, respectively. The club would like to express its gratitude to Kimura and Pickens for their efforts and tenure with the club, both as coaching staff and former players, and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

Fan and Media opportunity:

Nashville SC, in partnership with 104.5 The Zone and Fogg Street Lawn Club, will host a special end of year NSC Backstage show from location on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Starting at 8 p.m. CT through 9 p.m. CT from Nashville's premier soccer pub and British rooftop lawn bowling club in the Gulch, Lucas Panzica and Will Boling will interview Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre, General Manager Mike Jacobs and Head Coach B.J. Callaghan on their vision for the 2025 season. To attend, fans must RSVP.

Nashville SC roster as of Oct. 28 is below:

Goalkeepers: Elliot Panicco, Joe Willis

Defenders: Julian Gaines, Daniel Lovitz, Lukas MacNaughton, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Sean Davis, Isaiah Jones, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Jonathan Pérez, Jacob Shaffelburg, Patrick Yazbek

Forwards: Tyler Boyd, Teal Bunbury, Woobens Pacius, Adem Sipić, Sam Surridge

