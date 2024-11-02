Atlanta United Takes Down Inter Miami CF 2-1; Forces Game 3 in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United defeated top seed Inter Miami CF 2-1 in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series on Saturday night in front of 68,455 spectators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Derrick Williams and Xande Silva each found the back of the net to force Game 3 in Fort Lauderdale. Game 3 is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 at Chase Stadium with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Star 94, La Mejor Radio).

The first clear chance either side saw in the first half came in the 25th minute from an Atlanta corner. Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze played it short to Pedro Amador before he sent it back to Lobjanidze in open space. The Georgian whipped in a cross to the middle of the box for Alexey Miranchuk to get a header on frame but his attempt was blocked. Atlanta regained possession right outside of the penalty area which freed up an opportunity for Amador to loft a pass to the six-yard box to meet the head of Williams, but the defender's attempt narrowly missed the goal.

Three minutes later, Lobjanidze cut in from the right flank to lay off a pass to Miranchuk, who launched a left-footed strike to the upper corner of the goal from 25-yards out which forced Miami keeper Drake Callender to dive and make the save.

Miami broke through in the 40th minute on a goal from Hector Martinez. After Brad Guzan collected a stray Miami cross, the keeper ran to the edge of the box to get the ball back in play. However, Guzan's foot got caught on the pitch during his run up and caused him to drop the ball at the feet of Federico Redondo. The Argentine slid the ball across the edge of the box to Martinez who chipped it over Atlanta's backline into the open goal.

Atlanta pulled the match level in the 58th minute thanks to a well-placed header from Williams. Homegrown midfielder Jay Fortune collected a loose ball following a corner kick before leaving it off for Amador to send in a cross from around 30-yards out. Williams rushed towards goal and sent home a header to the bottom left corner.

The home side stayed on the front foot and came close to taking the lead just three minutes later. Good buildup through the midfield led to Lobjanidze collecting a through ball behind Miami's defense which led to the Georgian centering the ball for oncoming runners. Callender dove to break up the pass but the ball landed at the feet of Fortune, who worked his way around the keeper but his shot found the side netting.

With the match still level as the contest approached stoppage time, Atlanta found another chance off a corner kick in the 89th minute. Miranchuk floated the ball to the center of the box, which Daniel Ríos directed to the back post for Lobjanidze. The midfielder did a half turn and volleyed the ball past Callender but his shot rang off the crossbar.

Atlanta found the winner three minutes into stoppage time thanks to Silva. After winning a challenge in the middle of the pitch, Atlanta strung together quick one-time passes through Miami's midfield, which was capped off by Miranchuk sliding a pass to Silva at the top of the box. The Portugese winger took a touch before ripping a right-footed shot to the upper left corner of the net.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a subscription to MLS Season Pass for free for the remainder of the 2024 season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit apple.co/_MLS_.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 13-10 Atlanta

Shots on target: 4-2 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 7-7

Fouls Committed: 7-7

xG: 1.7 - 1.0 Atlanta

Possession: 55.5% - 44.5% Miami

Passing accuracy: 89.7% - 85.2% Miami

Scoring

MIA - Hector Martinez (Redondo) 40'

ATL - Derrick Williams (Amador) 58'

ATL - Xande Silva (Miranchuk, Muyumba) 90'+'4

Disciplinary

ATL - Ronald Hernández 45'+1'

MIA - Tomas Aviles 56'

ATL - Derrick Williams 64'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz 90'+3'

ATL - Xande Silva 90'+5' Notes

Tonight's attendance of 68,455 is fifth highest in Major League Soccer postseason history.

Pedro Amador recorded his seventh assist with Atlanta United. It marked his third assist in postseason play.

Alexey Miranchuk recorded his second assist with Atlanta United.

Tristan Muyumba notched his third assist of the year.

Xande Silva scored his third goal of the season.

Derrick Williams scored his first goal of 2024.

Attendance: 68,455

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams

D: Ronald Hernández

M: Dax McCarty (Tristan Muyumba - 70')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Jay Fortune (Xande Silva - 89')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos - 78')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luke Brennan

Noah Cobb

Matt Edwards

Stian Gregersen

Tyler Wolff

INTER MIAMI CF STARTING LINEUP

GK: Drake Callender

D: Tomas Aviles

D: Hector Martinez

D: Jordi Alba

D: Noah Allen (Leo Campana - 84')

D: Federico Redondo

M: Diego Gomez (Matias Rojas - 84')

M: Lionel Messi (c)

M: Marcelo Weigandt

F: Yannick Bright (Benjamin Cremaschi - HT)

F: Luis Suarez

Substitutes not used:

CJ Dos Santos

Julian Gressel

Franco Negri

Ryan Sailor

Lawson Sunderland

Robert Taylor

OFFICIALS

Rubiel Vazquez (referee), Jose Da Silva (assistant), Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho (assistant), Lukasz Szpala (fourth), Chris Penso (VAR), TJ Zablocki (AVAR)

