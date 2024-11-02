Inter Miami CF Falls at Atlanta United in Second Match of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF fell 2-1 against Atlanta United on Saturday night in the second match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Defender David Martínez scored the team's goal on the night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with one change to its starting XI from the win in the first match of the series. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Martínez, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba formed a back line of five; Yannick Bright and Federico Redondo lined up in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Diego Gómez flanked striker Luis Suárez to lead the team's attack.

Match Action

Callender had several notable interventions in goal throughout the game, with the first coming in the 28th minute to deny a long-distance attempt from Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk.

Inter Miami would open the scoring in the 40th minute through Martínez. Federico Redondo recovered a loose ball before finding Mariínez at the top of the box, who classily finished on an empty net to give the visitors the lead before the break. The goal was Martínez's first for the Club and in MLS, while the assist was the fourth for Redondo this league campaign and his first in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Defender Derrick Williams equalized for the home side in the 58th minute. Midfielder Xande Silva scored the winner for Atlanta United in the fourth minute of added time for the definitive 2-1 scoreline.

Post-Match Reaction

"It was a match where what I liked the most was the control we had on the field for almost the entire game. We didn't make many mistakes that would allow the opponent to break out into space. We had five clear chances in the first half, and one of them came very close to the post. We were patient. I believe that if it weren't for Brad (Guzan)'s performance, the match should have ended with a clear difference," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami returns home to South Florida to host Atlanta United at Chase Stadium next Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET for the third and final match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and face the winner of the Round One matchup between Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC.

Stats:

Possession:

ATL - 44.5%

MIA - 55.5%

Shots:

ATL - 13

MIA - 10

Saves:

ATL - 1

MIA - 2

Corners:

ATL - 7

MIA - 7

Fouls:

ATL - 7

MIA - 7

