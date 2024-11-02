FC Cincinnati Head Back to Cincy for Game 3 After 3-1 Defeat at NYCFC

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati took NYCFC to the brink in this elimination game but the hosts' efforts proved too much and the series was equalized at one game a piece in this 3-1 loss to NYCFC.

On the tight confines of the pitch at Citi Field, made narrow to accommodate the soccer surface in a baseball field, FC Cincinnati had to take what was given to them and battle back. Despite some dangerous opportunities early that went unfinished by The Orange and Blue it was the hosts who opened the scoring on their home turf.

In the 22nd minute, NYCFC built up play from the back and slipped the needed pass through the FCC backline to set off the chain reaction leading to a goal. A centering pass from the wide angle left Alonzo Martinez wide open and finished into the net while Roman Celentano did all he could to dive and try to recover.

NYCFC, needing a win to keep their season alive, pressed after the goal looking for a second to get some comfort in the game. It wasn't until an unfortunate and perhaps unlucky miscue gave NYCFC the space they needed to double the lead.

In the 40th minute Miles Robinson went to head a free kick service into the box away from danger. Robinson's effort popped the ball up and over, but did not provide the strength to clear it from danger as a streaking Thiago rushed in to head the floating ball in at the far post. The score doubled the lead and handed FCC the largest deficit they've ever experienced in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

With a two-goal deficit heading into halftime, FC Cincinnati returned to the pitch after the break looking for retribution and to quickly get the game back to within striking distance..

The Orange and Blue nearly had the turn of luck they needed straight out of the half when Yuya Kubo stripped an enterprising NYCFC Goalkeeper Matt Freese of the ball well outside of his box and put a shot onto an empty net. Unfortunately a backtracking defender for the home side was able to step in front of the attempt and interrupt the heroic moment.

But the effort showed how FCC intended to take on the half.

Pat Noonan made his first change of the game in the 55th minute after 10 minutes and some more missed opportunities. Sergio Santos came on to add another forward presence to the group with Yamil Asad coming off in his place. While Asad was playing wingback the sub was not one-for-one as Santos pushed high to add to the attack, creating a four man front of Santos, Kubo, Acosta and Orellano. An all out attack as The Orange and Blue looked to chase the game.

The adjustment paid off quickly as Santos provided the assist to make it a one goal game. Santos played a pass from the corner off the box to the central area dead on with the keeper, from there it was all Luca Orellano who uncorked some of his golazo magic. By taking a quick touch to open up space then incisively banging home a curling shot to the top corner of the net, the Argentine finalist for Newcomer of the Year made it 2-1 with just under half an hour of play remaining.

Sensing the momentum shifting to FC Cincinnati, NYCFC began to press forward with more intensity and tried to restore the lead. But with their senses now about them, the defense hung on with all their might to keep a result within sight.

A chance came in the 80th minute when chaos at the end of a corner kick made it so Teenage Hadebe had his foot on the ball at point blank range, but a miraculous save thwarted the effort. Another came in the 86th when a similar cross came to Alvas Powell, but the shot taken after taking two defenders out was again saved.

Given the Best of 3 series format, any result regardless of score would stand, so FC Cincinnati pushed forward for an equalizer late with little regard for a potential counter from NYCFC as loss by one goal or two equally sent the match to a third game, with no further ramifications.

As the official indicated seven additional minutes, FC Cincinnati ramped up its effort for a second goal more and more.

But in the final minutes of stoppage time, in a last second effort to halt a NYCFC counter attack, Chidozie Awaziem got a little too physical with an attacker and the referee pointed to the spot for a PK. The PK was converted and the ref quickly ended the match with 3-1 result on the scoreboard.

The series now returns to Cincinnati and TQL Stadium for a deciding Game 3 win or go-home matchup in one week on Saturday, November 9.

