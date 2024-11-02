New York City FC Downs FC Cincinnati 3-1 to Even Series

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati fell to New York City FC, 3-1, in Game 2 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. With each team earning a win through the opening two matches of the series, a winner-take-all Game 3 returns to TQL Stadium next Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

New York City FC jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead with goals from Alonso Martínez in the 22nd minute and Thiago Martins in the 40th.

Luca Orellano pulled one back for the Orange and Blue in the 65th minute of play with a signature left-footed strike from the young Argentine. Orellano's goal came on one of six shots on target for FC Cincinnati which led both sides on the night.

Santiago Rodríguez scored for the hosts from the penalty spot seven minutes into second-half stoppage time to give NYC a 3-1 lead and send the series to a decisive Game 3.

AS IT HAPPENED

NYC: Alonso Martínez, GOAL - 22' (1-0) - A patient build out of the back for New York City advanced down the right wing and ended with Alonso Martínez playing a first-time ball into the box towards Maxi Moralez. But it was Mitja Ilenic who was first to the ball and returned play to Martínez who finished in the middle of the box.

NYC: Thiago Martins, GOAL - 40' (2-0) - Thiago Martins headed home from a free kick situation to double the New York City lead. Cincinnati was unable to deal with the first ball into the box as the following clearance found the head of Martins open on the back post.

CIN: Luca Orellano, GOAL - 65' (2-1) - Luciano Acosta whipped in a pass towards the substitute Sergio Santos who backheeled a pass to a trailing Luca Orellano. Orellano maintained possession despite an NYC defensive challenge and set up the ball on his favorite left foot to fire home his first playoff goal.

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez, PK GOAL - 90'+7 (3-1) - Santiago Rodríguez converted from the spot to give the match its final scoreline.

GAME NOTES

- Saturday marked the fifth meeting of 2024 between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC, tied for the most matches against a single opponent in club history (New York Red Bulls, 2023). Game 3 will mark the sixth meeting between the sides, a new club record.

- With Luca Orellano netting his first career MLS Cup Playoff goal, he became the sixth player in club history to score in the postseason.

- Sergio Santos recorded his second postseason assist with FC Cincinnati, his first since the first playoff match in club history in the 2022 Round One win over the New York Red Bulls and his game-winning assist.

- Luciano Acosta leads all FC Cincinnati players with four postseason assists for the club.

- Luciano Acosta made his 150th appearance for FC Cincinnati, becoming the second player in club history to reach the milestone (Yuya Kubo).

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at New York City FC

Date: November 2, 2024

Competition: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One, Game 2

Venue: Citi Field

Kickoff: 5:10 p.m. ET

Weather: 60 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

NYC: 2-1-3

CIN: 0-1-1

NYC - Alonso Martínez (Ilenic) 22', Thiago Martins 40', Santiago Rodríguez (PK) 90'+7

CIN - Luca Orellano (Santos, Acosta) 65'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad (Sergio Santos 57'), Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 76'), Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha (Kevin Kelsy 76'), Luciano Acosta (C), Luca Orellano, Yuya Kubo

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Niko Gioacchini, Corey Baird, Bret Halsey, Gerardo Valenzuela, Ian Murphy

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NYC: Matt Freese, Thiago Martins (C), Kevin O'Toole, Mitja Ilenic, Justin Haak, James Sands, Maxi Moralez (Andres Perea 71'), Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodríguez, Alonso Martínez (Mosef Bakrar 88'), Hannes Wolf (Strahinja Tanasijevic 90'+1)

Substitutes not used: Luis Barranza, Birk Risa, Jovan Mijatović, Julián Fernández, Christian McFarlane, Agustin Ojeda

Head Coach: Nick Cushing

STATS SUMMARY: NYC/CIN

Shots: 14 / 11

Shots on Goal: 5 / 6

Saves: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 15 / 21

Offside: 5 / 3

Possession: 54.2 / 45.8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Ast. Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

