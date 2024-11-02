New York City FC Sends Series Back to Cincinnati

New York City FC welcomed FC Cincinnati to Queens on Saturday for Game 2 in their best-of-three series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. City took the lead in the 22nd minute via a well-worked team goal that was finished off by Alonso Martínez. That advantage would be doubled in the 40th minute thanks to Thiago Martins' first goal for the Club. Cincinnati would find a goal of their own through Lucas Orellano in the 65th minute before City restored their two-goal advantage deep into second-half stoppage time through a Santiago Rodríguez penalty. That would be enough to hand City a 3-1 win on the night and take the series to a third game in Ohio next week.

Match Recap

The latest chapter of New York City's playoff rivalry with FC Cincinnati unfolded on Saturday evening in Queens.

The hosts entered the game knowing only victory would do following Monday's narrow defeat in Ohio.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made three changes, bringing in Mitja Ilenič, Justin Haak, and Maxi Moralez for Tayvon Gray, Andrés Perea, and Birk Risa. City began the game at a high tempo, and that facilitated an early look at goal for Keaton Parks - the midfielder's effort failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

At the other end, a reverse ball from Lucho Acosta put Lucas Orellano through on goal, but Matt Freese reacted quickly to save the initial shot before gathering the loose ball.

Following an even first quarter, the game burst into life in the 22nd minute when City took the lead through a wonderful 12-pass move. Started at the back by Freese, the ball eventually made its way to Mitja Ilenič, who after exchanging passes with Alonso Martínez, cut the ball back to the Costa Rican for him to slam home from 12 yards out.

City were eager to put distance between themselves and Cincinnati and Martínez almost found a second several minutes later, but was denied by a last-ditch block from Chidozie Awaziem.

Hannes Wolf was next to threaten, receiving a clever pass from Maxi Moralez that put him in behind the defense. The Austrian cut inside and fired a left-footed shot that was deflected out for a corner.

City's persistence in pursuit of a second goal would eventually pay off in the 40th minute via a freekick - captain Thiago Martins rising highest at the back post to head home his first goal for the Club.

The second half saw no changes for either side, but Cincinnati came out strong, determined to finish the series in New York. Yuya Kubo tried to open the scoring inside the first minute, but Justin Haak was able to block the effort.

Cincinnati would find the net a little under 20 minutes later thanks to Orellano. The winger combined with substitute Sergio Santos on the edge of City's box and after escaping Kevin O'Toole, curled a shot past Freese.

City nearly responded instantly through Martínez, who ran into space on the left side of the area, but his eventual shot flashed across the goal and narrowly wide.

Cushing made his first substitution of the evening in the 71st minute, bringing on Perea for Moralez. That change gave City fresh energy and they almost netted a third six minutes later when James Sands played a ball over the top to Martínez. A deft first touch put Martínez in on goal, but he couldn't produce a clean strike, and the chance slipped away.

Cincinnati were pushing hard for an equalizer, and Teenage Hadebe nearly found it after a scramble in the box saw the ball land at his feet. His low shot seemed destined for the bottom corner, but Freese produced a brilliant reaction save to deny him.

The shot-stopper had a busy second half, and that saw him deny Alvas Powell from close range in the 87th minute. The defender would then drag a shot wide of Freese's goal a minute later to keep the score at 2-1.

In the 88th minute, Cushing again turned to his bench to introduce Mounsef Bakrar in place of Marti2nez. A third City change would follow minutes later as Strahinja Tanasijević replaced Wolf.

As the clock ticked towards full time, both teams attempted to find a decisive goal. It would be City that ultimately it deep into stoppage time after Rodríguez was fouled inside the area. The Uruguayan stepped up to take the subsequent spot kick and calmly chipped it down the middle to restore City's two-goal advantage.

That would be the final goal of the night, confirming a 3-1 win for City and forcing a Game 3 in Ohio next Saturday.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a Game 3 meeting with FC Cincinnati in the Audi MLS Playoffs on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff at TQL Stadium is scheduled for 9:00PM ET.

