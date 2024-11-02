Sounders FC Looks to Advance to the Western Conference Semifinals Sunday against Houston

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC in action

(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Following its shootout win over Houston Dynamo FC on Monday, Seattle Sounders FC continues its Round One, best-of-three series against Dynamo FC with a road match on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle took the 1-0 series lead by winning the shootout 5-4 following 90 minutes of scoreless action on Monday on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Alex Roldan converted the deciding penalty for Seattle after Houston's Erik Sviatchenko missed his attempt wide.

Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded his 14th playoff shutout on Monday, moving into sole possession of second place in MLS history. He only trails Kevin Hartman, who has 15 postseason clean sheets.

Houston midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla was issued a red card in the 66th minute of Monday's contest in Seattle and will miss Sunday's match.

Should Seattle win on Sunday, it would advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to play the winner of the Vancouver-LAFC Round One series. Should Houston win tomorrow, a third match between Sounders FC and Dynamo FC will be played at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce

Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramirez & Jesus Bracamontes

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

