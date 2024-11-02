LA Galaxy Advance to Western Conference Semifinals with 4-1 Victory Over Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Continuing their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 4-1 win against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Friday night. Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig each recorded goals as LA advanced out of Round 1 of the Best-of-3 Series to qualify for the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since the 2022 campaign.

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Saturday's Round One Best-of-3 Series opening match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marked the 97th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 9-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). In two matches played against the Rapids during the Round 1 Best-of-3 Series, the Galaxy outscored Colorado 9-1.

LA Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs

In 79 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 48-20-12 (139 GF; 89 GA). In 35 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches played on the road in the playoffs, LA holds an 13-17-5 record. In six all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches played on the road against the Rapids, LA holds a 4-2-0 record. Puig is one of two players in MLS Cup Playoffs history (Kevin Molina; 11/22/20 MIN vs. COL - 12/03/20 MIN at KC) to record a brace in consecutive games to begin the postseason.

Killa P's On The Loose

With Paintsil, Pec and Puig all scoring in the win over the Rapids, it marked the fourth time this season (Regular & Playoffs) that all three Designated Players have scored a goal in the same game (LA vs. SJ - 04/21/24; LA vs. POR - 07/20/24; LA vs. VAN - 09/21/24; LA at COL - 11/01/24). In 20 MLS matches played (Regular Season & Playoffs) in the starting lineup together dating back to March 23, Pec has recorded 12 goals and 10 assists, Paintsil has notched seven goals and nine assists and Puig has registered 11 goals and 14 assists. Notably, Paintsil (2 goals, 2 assists), Pec (2 goals, 6 assists) and Puig (7 goals, 1 assist) combined for 20 goal contributions (11 goals, 9 assists) in four matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign against Colorado.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Gabriel Pec, 8th minute: Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen went to clear the ball down the right flank, but his pass was deflected into the goal off Gabriel Pec.

COL - Oliver Larraz, 19th minute: Oliver Larraz was first to a cleared ball outside the 18-yard box and his curling shot found the back of the net.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Maya Yoshida), 45+3rd minute: Maya Yoshida recovered the ball and found Joseph Paintsil down the left flank. Paintsil cut inside on his right foot before firing a curling shot that deflected in off the far post.

LA - Riqui Puig (Diego Fagundez, Edwin Cerrillo), 90+1 minute: Diego Fagundez slid Riqui Puig down the left side of the penalty area. Puig's ensuing shot from point-blank-range was fired through the legs of Zack Steffen.

LA - Riqui Puig (Gabriel Pec), 90+3rd minute: On a counter-attacking play, Riqui Puig received a long ball at midfield from Gabriel Pec. Puig raced towards goal, evaded a tackle from Zack Steffen and calmly converted his shot from close range.

Postgame Notes

Through 39 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign the LA Galaxy hold a 22-9-8 record (83 GF, 57 GA).

In 21 matches played on the road across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy hold a record of 8-8-5 (35 GF, 32 GA).

Head Coach Greg Vanney improved to 13-6-2 in 21 MLS Cup Playoff matches managed between Toronto FC (10-5-2) and the LA Galaxy (3-1-0).

Riqui Puig, who has tallied seven goals and one assist in four MLS matches played (Regular Season & Postseason) against the Rapids during the 2024 campaign, has totaled 34 goal contributions (17 goals, 17 assists) in 34 matches played (33 starts) across all competitions this season.

Gabriel Pec, who tallied a goal and an assist in Game 2 against Colorado, has recorded a goal or an assist in seven consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to Sept. 18, totaling 13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists) during that span.

Joseph Paintsil, who recorded the game-winning goal in Game 2 against the Rapids, has notched 12 goals and 10 assists in 34 matches played (32 starts) across all competitions this season.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to the winner of Minnesota United FC and Real Salt Lake's Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Western Conference Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park on a date to be determined.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Round 1 Best-of-3 Series

LA Galaxy (No. 2 Seed) at Colorado Rapids (No. 7 Seed)

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 2 2 4

Colorado Rapids 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

LA: Pec, 8

COL: Larraz, 19

LA: Paintsil (Yoshida), 45+3

LA: Puig (Fagundez, Cerrillo), 90+1

LA: Puig (Pec), 90+3

Misconduct Summary:

COL: Abubakar (caution), 3

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 72

COL: Cannon (caution), 85

LA: Nelson (caution), 90

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Emiro Garces, D Maya Yoshida Š, D John Nelson; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Riqui Puig (Jalen Neal, 90+4), M Mark Delgado (Gastón Brugman, 65), M Joseph Paintsil (Diego Fagundez, 73), M Gabriel Pec (Miguel Berry, 90+4), F Dejan Joveljić (Marco Reus, 65)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D Julián Aude, D Mauricio Cuevas, D Eriq Zavaleta

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Riqui Puig, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Three players tied, 3); FOULS: 6 (Edwin Cerrillo, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

COL: GK Zack Steffen; D Keegan Roseberry Š (Darren Yapi, 84), D Reggie Cannon, D Andreas Maxso, D Lalas Abubakar (Calvin Harris, 60), D Sam Vines; M Oliver Larraz (Jonathan Lewis, 80), M Connor Ronan, M Djordje Mihailovic, F Rafael Navarro, F Kevin Cabral (Omir Fernandez, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Adam Beaudry, D Sebastian Anderson; M Jasper Loffelsend, M Wayne Frederick, F Kimani Stewart-Baynes

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Rafael Navarro, 2); FOULS: 8 (Oliver Larraz, Keegan Rosenberry, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Chris Elliott, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Fotis Bzakos

VAR: Ismail Elfath

Weather: Clear, 51 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On the game overall and the Galaxy's second-half surge:

"We knew it was going to be a challenging game with the altitude and the opposition at home playing for their season. They came out and shifted their lineup a bit and went to a straight back five. It was sometimes not so easy to penetrate in the back, and so some of our attacks stayed in front of them a little more than we'd like. So, we were just trying to solve that issue through different parts of the game, just in how we wanted to break their lines. I think you're just trying to solve some of the problems of the game as they arise through the course of the game which happens, especially when you have an opposition that is playing for their lives. I thought the guys did a good job of just working through it. Ultimately, when a team starts to push against us, spaces open up, and transitions start to show themselves. They went from being in a back five into a four, and then they put a winger on the right back to try to take up high positions, all those things are very aggressive attacking sort of positive changes. I think we're just so good in transition that if a team opens up unnecessarily, there can be a lot of penalties for that and we took advantage of some of those things. We didn't necessarily make the right choice on the pass, or we missed the pass for one reason or another. We probably had a few more chances to get on goal. But part of it for us today was trying to remain a little bit patient through the course of a game and not feeling like we had to rush into anything. We knew they had to win today, and we needed to try to play against that a little bit. At times we went too fast; at times it was fine. But at the end of the day in the playoffs, it doesn't really matter. You get through and you move on to the next round."

On tonight's crucial goal from Joseph Paintsil:

"It's huge. I think Joe has been putting in the shift on that side. He's had to defend low for us sometimes and then he's breaking out in transition. Sometimes he makes hard runs in transition and we don't get it to him in the right ways. He had the goal called back in Houston, which was a little bit unfortunate. But he gets this one tonight and it proved to be a massive goal. It allowed us to play from the top for most of the game, which helps us out because again, at some point they have to open themselves up to try to get that goal back and that's when we really punished them over the last few games. I'm happy for him. Again, it's not always easy over there, and he's doing the work and he's committing to the moments. He had another good shot earlier and it ended up being right at Zach. But in the second half, he had another one that he didn't quite hit, I don't think, as well as he'd like to. But he was getting some looks which is important to keep him involved."

On Riqui Puig and the MVP conversation:

"Riqui is definitely one of the top talents in our league. Ultimately, how people decide who is in the MVP running, there's probably a small number of guys who are in that conversation, I think Riqui is in that conversation. I don't really have a dog in the fight in terms of who the top two or three or one is. I think he's an important player for us. He drives our team from possessions to attacks. He finishes things for us. I think Riqui, on any day, will trade in the opportunity to win an MLS Cup before an MVP trophy. I think he's continuing to develop inside of our team and he's ready to continue to be the engine and motor inside our group. I definitely think he's amongst that group, that cast of players who were there. But at the end of the day, of all our guys, Gabriel was that one who had a great season was the one that was recognized, and he deserves it, as well. I'm happy that Riqui is playing great now because this is the stage in which you make the biggest statement, not during the regular season."

On the team's defensive effort:

"I'm really pleased because honestly John didn't really have to make too many saves. I don't remember John having to come up with a really big save in the second half. I feel like when they got their head on a ball or something it was always things bouncing in front of him. He was usually containing those things. The guys did a good job of dealing with things in front of the goal and trying to block and get in front of shots, minus the one in the first half. I thought we did a good job of trying to prevent some of the service, and if they got it, we had good density in front of the goal to be able to clear things out. As the game progressed, you always know in these games when the opposition is playing for their life, as I said earlier, they are going to start throwing more numbers higher. They are going to start pushing guys into the box. They brought on a second forward and then they brought on a winger to play as a fullback, and you've got to manage those situations. The repercussions for them doing that is they open themselves up on the other side and that's when we finish the game. Just really proud of the group for digging in, protecting our goal, protecting our box as much as we needed to, and then utilizing the space on the transition. I thought Eddie had a big game helping our group just in front of the back line, covering a lot of ground and territory over the course of the game. Not always easy to do here, and he grinded it out through the whole game. So I thought he was great and I thought the center backs did a good job of just dealing with stuff in front of our goal, and, of course, John was there when we needed him everything and was dealt with."

On mental engagement and ruthlessness:

"I think both things were on display at the end, which was a group of guys that were working hard to protect the goal, protect their box, playing every play defensively. Didn't mean it was perfect, but they were putting in the shift. When our group does that and we make the plays we need to make, the space on the other side is where we are ruthless. And we've shown that in the last three games against these guys. And I think there were reasons why we weren't great in the Houston game, and we tried to address those coming into this series, and I thought we were a lot better in the series with some of those things. I thought the guys did a really good job of being resilient across the back. We know the quality and the capacity of our group and if they have space to be running forward into. We've been great at that all season. I think it's just combining the two at the end of games has been -- especially in these last two games, has just been really big for us."

On the down time before the next round:

"We sat down and we've set out a schedule depending on whether we won this tonight and we had a long stretch, or whether we had to play next week in a shorter stretch. The guys already sent in their negotiators for trying to get an extra day off or two, so we had to deal with that already. What we'll do is, we'll give the guys a little chance to recover, and because it's such a long break, we'll come in, and we've established a way that we want to maintain rhythm. We'll certainly play a couple of friendlies, whether they are with teams from the outside or whether we just do it internally, at this part of the year, you kind of like to have guys who all know the importance of this time of year so we don't get into any silliness. But we'll see. We're going to try to maintain our rhythm. It's tough in the playoffs when you have three weeks between one game and the next. That planning needs to get figured out a little bit better down the line. We'll stay in the best rhythm we can and be ready for the next one."

LA GALAXY GOALKEEPER JOHN MCCARTHY

On the Galaxy defense tightening up in playoffs:

"It definitely seems like that, to limit their chances, limit their opportunities, especially in the first game. We knew they were going to throw everything at us in the second game. Their team was a little bit on the line for their season. We knew we had to focus, and it's not just the back line defending; it was a group effort defending. So it's a good place to be in the playoff push."

On the team's defense in the last two games:

"It's do-or-die now. It's no more hoping someone else makes a play for you. Everyone has to make a play. If you're not committed to the group as a whole, some bad situations might come up. But the mentality of the group has been great the last two weeks, and now we need to make the right decisions at all times, and it's all about the group.

On being busier tonight than last game:

"I don't care if I'm busy. I don't care if I have a hundred shots; I don't care if I have no shots. At the end of the day, if we are winning, that's the most important thing. If I can get shutouts, great. If we win, that's the most important thing."

On the team buying into a defensive mentality for playoffs:

"It's huge. It's needed in these moments to have a group defensive effort. I think a lot of teams know that we are very good in attacking moments. And if we can step up in our defensive team, whether that's me, the back line, midfield or the front three, it doesn't matter. If we can find a way to come together as a group and be completely bought in as we have been for the last two weeks plus, then it's a great mentality to have. And it doesn't matter if we win games 1-0, 10-0, 10-9. It's all about that mentality to just find a way to win at the end of the game."

On if this is a championship team:

"I hope. I hope, man. Like I said, I think teams that have the ability to score goals are really dangerous going forward. I think we want to keep the group mindset of buying out defensively, it helps out a lot and it will probably frustrate teams a little bit. So like you said, aggregate doesn't matter. Like I said, I don't care what the scores are at the end of the day as long as we're on top."

LA GALAXY FORWARD JOSEPH PAINTSIL

On how it felt to score such an important goal tonight:

"It feels really good because I've been working for this moment for a while now, and me having these kinds of moments and having this kind of goal means a lot to me. Also, to the team, in the later part of the first half, but kudos to everyone who just did our best in this win that we had today in a tough away game. But I feel really happy and glad that I had this goal added to my numbers.

On if the team has the championship mentality:

"We do. As you can see, we take every game by -- at a time, and as you can see, we are doing everything possible to have that kind of mentality as we have been always having at the beginning of the season. There are little doubts about people towards us but we don't really care about what people say. We just go game by game, and then we will just see what happens. But our goal is to win the final."

On playing in the Colorado elements (altitude, weather, etc.):

"For me, it's just a normal thing because this seems like any other weather in Belgium. It was an okay weather for me, and I think for the players, also. But as you can see, they were playing five back at the first half, and it was a little bit difficult to find out where we need to go and how we need to do our pressing and all this kind of stuff. But when we went up in the first half 2-1, I think in the second half, the coach explained things and we need to change things. And I think you can see in the second half it was more open because we knew they would come full support to win this game, and there is all going to be space behind them. As you can see, the space behind them result in Riqui's goal and also the -- two goals of Riqui."

On if the team feels that it would be a massive disappointment to not win the MLS Cup:

"Yeah, we would all be disappointed. We are all fighting for something that's really important for us. It's been a long time since we have this trophy, and we have to leave a legacy in LA Galaxy by winning a trophy this season. And that is our ultimate goal, and as you can see, Riqui is doing his part; the management is doing its part. Everybody is just putting in more effort to make sure that this season will be a memorable season for LA Galaxy."

On Riqui Puig not being listed on the short list for MVP:

"I think he deserves everything. If people don't see, we as players as a team, we see it for ourselves. We are a team. Even if he isn't really being recognized as the MVP and everything -- for us and for him also, it doesn't matter. I think in his mind, the most important thing is to win the league. That is the most important thing. Winning MVP is a plus for a player but winning the league is much more important than everything for a player or the club. So I think he is not disappointed; if he is, I think you know the reaction of Riqui. But yeah, he is not, and he is a fantastic player for us. We, as a team, we know what he's capable of; and he has been the head of this team for a long run since the season starts. He's a fantastic player and we all support him no matter how difficult it is. With the MVP, I think he needs to just forget about it and just focus on what is really necessary, which is the league's MLS Cup, which is ahead of us in a few weeks."

On if conceding the late goal in Houston brought the players closer and forced a refocus:

"Yeah, I think so. The Houston game really wake us up because it was really a bad last-minute goal that we conceded, and as you can see, the defenders always talk to themselves never to concede any more. And we had -- in terms of defensive play, that kind of showing in Houston, that we lost, really boosted us and make us strong, especially going on an away game always prepared, and always know that we need to go all-out to win no matter what, even though it's kind of difficult. But as you can see, we did what we need to do as a team and then we win as a team and kudos to everyone who was part of this victory."

