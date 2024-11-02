Rapids Conclude 2024 Season, Fall to LA Galaxy

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (7) had their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run end with a 4-1 loss to the LA Galaxy (2) at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. LA advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals after a 2-0 series victory. Colorado Homegrown Oliver Larraz recorded the first playoff goal of his career, but a Riqui Puig brace and goals from Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil secured the win for the visitors.

Heading into Friday night, the Colorado Rapids needed a victory to keep their MLS Cup hopes alive as they were set to face LA Galaxy in Game 2 of the First Round Best-of-3 series. Having fallen in Game 1, the Rapids returned home to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in the hopes of sending the series back to California.

Colorado started out on the front foot and made sure to have their presence felt by the visitors. The Rapids maintained a majority of possession to start, but it would be the visitors who ended up breaking the ice within the first ten minutes of the match.

In the eighth minute, the Galaxy managed to take advantage of a Colorado misplay, with Pec finding the back of the net off a deflected clearance to take an early lead.

Despite the early deficit, the Rapids did not quit their fight. The side kept pushing to find an equalizer and they were rewarded by equalizing ten minutes later. After a pass from Djordje Mihailovic was deflected by an LA defender, the ball found the feet of Larraz at the top of the box. The Colorado native then took a touch and rocketed a shot into the right side of goal, bringing the Rapids level.

With energy injected back into the crowd, the Rapids kept up their pressure and maintained possession. Colorado had their chances, but quality play from the Galaxy created yet another goal right before the halftime break.

After a pass from the back line, Joseph Paintsil found himself in space on the right side. The winger then took a touch inside and curled a shot off the far post and in, taking the lead right before the break.

The Rapids continued to fight with their season on the line, putting in a solid performance in the second half. The side had moments in the attacking end, including the creation of multiple set piece opportunities, but were unable to convert.

Two late goals from Puig in stoppage time sealed the Galaxy victory to send them through to the next round of the playoffs.

Despite the disappointing result, Head Coach Chris Armas shared his outlook on this club and group going forward:

"We've taken some good steps, and we've established something real to build on. We have a core group of players that we can build upon. The culture is strong, it's built on hard work and good people. I think we have clarity on what we try to do in terms of the game, and we're going to try and build on all of that. I think the main thing is that we have a core group of talented young men with really good pieces to build around, and that's what makes it exciting for me."

