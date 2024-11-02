Inter Miami CF Falls at Atlanta United in Second Match of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF fell 2-1 against Atlanta United on Saturday night in the second match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Defender David Martínez scored the team's goal on the night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I think we did a lot to deserve to win the match. Even in the last 10 minutes we decided to go for it with four attackers... We were not sharp again in front of goal and I understand that Atlanta, with fewer chances, fewer approaches, less control of the game, ended up taking the win in the end," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Inter Miami took the pitch with one change to its starting XI from the win in the first match of the series. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Martínez, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba formed a back line of five; Yannick Bright and Federico Redondo lined up in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Diego Gómez flanked striker Luis Suárez to lead the team's attack.

Callender had several notable interventions in goal throughout the game, with the first coming in the 28th minute to deny a long-distance attempt from Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk.

Inter Miami would open the scoring in the 40th minute through Martínez. Federico Redondo recovered a loose ball before finding Mariínez at the top of the box, who classily finished on an empty net to give the visitors the lead before the break. The goal was Martínez's first for the Club and in MLS, while the assist was the fourth for Redondo this league campaign and his first in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Defender Derrick Williams equalized for the home side in the 58th minute. Midfielder Xande Silva scored the winner for Atlanta United in the fourth minute of added time for the definitive 2-1 scoreline.

Next, Inter Miami returns home to South Florida to host Atlanta United at Chase Stadium next Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET for the third and final match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and face the winner of the Round One matchup between Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC.

Scoring Summary:

ATL - Derrick Williams (Pedro Amador) 58', Xande Silva 90'+4'

MIA - David Martínez (Federico Redondo) 40'

Misconduct:

ATL - Ronald Hernández (Yellow Card 45'+1'), Derrick Williams (Yellow Card 64'), Bartosz Slisz (Yellow Card 90'+3'), Xande Silva (Yellow Card 90'+5')

MIA - Tomás Avilés (Yellow Card 56')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Atlanta United FC - GK Brad Guzan; D Ronald Hernández, Luis Abram, Derrick Williams, Pedro Amador; M Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty (Tristan Muyumba 70'), Bartosz Slisz, Ajani Fortune (Xande Silva 89'), Alexey Miranchuk; F Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos 78')

Unused Substitutes - GK Josh Cohen, D Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen; M Luke Brennan; F Tyler Wolff

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender; D Marcelo Weigandt, David Martínez, Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen (Leonardo Campana 84'), Jordi Alba; M Yannick Bright (Benjamin Cremaschi 46'), Federico Redondo; F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez, Diego Gómez (Matías Rojas 84')

Unused Substitutes - GK CJ dos Santos D Franco Negri, Ryan Sailor; M Julian Gressel, Lawson Sunderland; F Robert Taylor

Details of the Game:

Date: November 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

ATL - 44.5%

MIA - 55.5%

Shots:

ATL - 13

MIA - 10

Saves:

ATL - 1

MIA - 2

Corners:

ATL - 7

MIA - 7

Fouls:

ATL - 7

MIA - 7

