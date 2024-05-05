At Last: Altoona Ends the Streak in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Anthony Solometo and Bubba Chandler, two of the top pitching prospects in the Pirates organization, combined to toss three scoreless innings apiece on Sunday afternoon as the Curve snapped its franchise-record 15-game losing streak with a win over the Harrisburg Senators, 6-2, at FNB Field.

Solometo started the game with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits, three walks, and striking out a season-high five batters. Chandler, who started on Tuesday for the Curve, entered for the final three innings to earn his first career save. He struck out three batters and allowed one hit in the relief appearance.

Eddy Yean earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief. Cameron Junker recorded one out in the fifth inning and allowed one run with two walks before Valentin Linarez allowed a run in 1.2 innings of relief, setting up Chandler's three-inning save.

Aaron Shackelford and Tsung-Che Cheng each had three hits in the win. Shackelford hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the second inning to give Altoona an early lead. He added a triple in the eighth inning to score another run.

Cheng had a two-run single in the fifth inning and followed it with an RBI-double in the seventh inning to give him a season-high three RBI. Dylan Shockley had two hits in the win, with the Curve racking up 11 hits as a team.

Altoona's longest losing streak in franchise history ends at 15 games, matching the longest streak in the Eastern League since 2005, set by Richmond. The Flying Squirrels lost 15 consecutive games in 2015.

Altoona returns home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Sean Sullivan to the mound to face RHP Trystan Vrieling for Somerset.

