Senators First Altoona Victim in More than Two Weeks

May 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators dropped the series finale to the Altoona Curve 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Even with the loss, the Senators took six of the seven games played between the teams this week. With their win today, Altoona snapped their franchise record 15-game losing streak. After the Senators closed to within 3-2 in the sixth inning, Altoona scored the final three runs in the game to put the game away.

THE BIG PLAY

With the bases loaded and one out, Altoona's Tsung-Che Cheng hit a single to drive in two runs and give Altoona a 3-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position... Michael Cuevas took the loss and is now 1-1... Jordy Barley stole his 5 th base... Cody Wilson and Dylan Crews were hitless, but still each recorded an RBI... Altoona out-hit Harrisburg 11-6... The Senators committed two errors leading to two unearned runs.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats begin a six-game series Tuesday at 6:05 at Delta Dental Stadium. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:50 p.m.

