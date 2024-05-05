Fightins Fall to Portland in Series Finale on Sunday

(Portland, ME) - The Reading Fightins (11-16) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (16-9) in Sunday's series finale at Hadlock Field.

The Fightins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. After two lead-off baserunners, Casey Martin drove in Baron Radcliff to the plate on a sacrifice flyout.

After the second inning, the game became a pitchers' duel between starters Lachlan Wells and Isaac Coffey. Wells went six innings, allowed four hits, one walk, and struck out four. Coffey pitched six innings, allowed two hits, one run, walked three, and struck out three.

The Sea Dogs ended the shutout in the seventh inning. Reading reliever Andrew Baker replaced starter Wells on the mound. After walking the leadoff batter, Nick Yorke, Matthew Lugo stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run home run to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. After a scoreless eighth inning, Felix Cepeda (S: 5) closed the game out in the ninth for the Sea Dogs to secure the win, earning his fifth save.

After an off day Monday, the Fightin Phils return home and welcome the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) to begin a six-game series Tuesday at 11 a.m. Radio coverage gets underway at 10:45 a.m. on rphils.com/radio . A video stream is additionally available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Tuesday is a School Kid Educations Day, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Wednesday, Capital Blue Cross Hard Work in School Tickets are accepted. Thursday is a Nurse Recognition and Celebration, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Friday features fireworks, presented by Kia and Saturday's fireworks by Adams and Associates. The series finishes Sunday with a Mother's Day Crossbody Phanny Pack for the first 1,500 women older than 18, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person or online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop .

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

