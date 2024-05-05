Lugo's Seventh Homer Lifts Sea Dogs to 2-1 Win

Portland, Maine - Matthew Lugo launched his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot in the seventh inning to lift the Portland Sea Dogs (16-9) to a 2-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (11-16) on Sunday afternoon. The Sea Dogs took five of the six games from the Fightin Phils.

Isaac Coffey fired 6.0 innings to start before Jacob Webb earned his second win and Felix Cepeda earned his fifth save. Blaze Jordan extended a fourteen-game hit streak.

Reading would get on the board first with their lone run of the day coming in the top of the second. Baron Radcliff reached with a leadoff single before William Simoneit reached a hit by pitch. A sacrifice fly from Casey Martin to center field would score Radcliff and give Reading a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nick Yorke worked a leadoff walk before Matthew Lugo came to the plate and launched his team-leading seventh homer of the season over the Maine Monster. With the two-run shot, Portland took a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, with two out on the board, William Simoneit would hit a double to left field to put the tying run in scoring position. Marcus Lee Sang grounded out for the final out in the inning and Felix Cepeda closed the door with his fifth save of the season.

RHP Jacob Webb (2-0, 1.88 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. Felix Cepeda (5) earned the save after pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. RHP Andrew Baker (1-2, 11.88 ERA) (BS, 2) was issued the loss after pitching 0.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 to begin a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Brayan Bello is scheduled to make a MLB rehab start for the Sea Dogs.

