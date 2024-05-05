Sunday's Game Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

May 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, M.D - Sunday's game between the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Erie SeaWolves has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The game will not be made up since both teams do not play each other again in the first half.

Tickets for today's game can be redeemed at the box office for equal-lesser value for any 2024 regular season home game.

The Baysox continue the second half of their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks beginning Tuesday, May 7 at 6:35 pm.

